At IGNOU's 39th convocation, over 3.24 lakh students were awarded degrees, with rural learners forming the largest share. VP C. P. Radhakrishna attended as chief guest, praising the university's role in providing accessible education.

Over 3.24 lakh students were awarded degrees, diplomas and certificates at the 39th convocation of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Tuesday, with rural learners accounting for the largest share across categories. Vice President C. P. Radhakrishna was the chief guest at the event.

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Convocation by the Numbers

According to data presented at the ceremony, 1,35,739 students received bachelor's degrees, followed by 1,32,683 master's degrees, 42,028 diplomas, 14,312 certificates, and 82 PhDs.

"Today's convocation marks an important milestone, with over 3 lakh learners receiving their degrees, diplomas, and certificates," Vice President C. P. Radhakrishna said while addressing the gathering.

Rural Students Form Largest Cohort

A further breakdown showed that the bulk of learners came from rural and urban regions, underlining IGNOU's outreach. Of the total, 1,74,510 beneficiaries were from rural areas, followed by 1,47,021 from urban regions and 3,304 from tribal communities. Bachelor's and Master's programmes formed the bulk of awards, with 76,581 rural students receiving bachelor's degrees compared to 58,030 urban candidates, while master's degrees were nearly evenly split between urban (66,136) and rural (65,024) learners. Diploma and certificate distributions also reflected a strong rural presence, whereas PhD awards remained limited across categories at the University.

Dignitaries Praise IGNOU's Role

Highlighting the institution's academic approach, the vice president added, "IGNOU's diverse academic offerings beautifully integrate Indian traditional knowledge and modern education."

The Vice President described IGNOU as a key pillar of India's open and distance learning ecosystem, noting that its network of regional centres and expanding online programmes have brought education closer to people in remote areas while fostering national integration.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and IGNOU Vice-Chancellor Uma Kanjilal were among those present at the ceremony.

"IGNOU has fully transformed education in India by breaking barriers of distance, time, and circumstance, making learning accessible to millions across the country," Sandhu said.

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