Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IFFCO IIMCAA Awards: Winners announced at Connections 2023 alumni meet

    IIMC Director-General Prof Sanjay Dwivedi awarded the cheque and trophies to the winners and felicitated winners at the yearly get-together.

    IFFCO IIMCAA Awards: Winners announced at Connections 2023 alumni meet
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 27, 2023, 5:58 PM IST

    The Indian Institute of Mass Communication Alumni Association (IIMCAA) organised its 11th annual alumni meet - Connections 2023 - on Sunday, 26th February, at its New Delhi headquarters, during which the 7th IFFCO IIMCAA Awards winners were announced. IIMC Director-General Prof Sanjay Dwivedi awarded the cheque and trophies to the winners and felicitated winners at the yearly get-together.

    The event started with the Mushaira & Kavi Sammelan of renowned Urdu Poets Waseem Barelvi, Aqeel Nomani and Rana Yashwant. In the second session, the Golden Jubilee batch (1972-73) and Silver Jubilee batch (1997-98) alumni were felicitated.

    The winners of the IFFCO IIMCAA Awards were felicitated in the third session of the event. Odisha's litterateur Dr Gayatribala Panda received the ‘Alumni of the Year’ award. ‘Public Service Award’ went to Sushil Singh, Amit Katoch, Pee Lee Ete and Pankaj Chandra Goswami. 

    In the competitive categories, the ‘Journalist of the Year’ award with prize money of Rs 1.50 lakh was given to Utkarsh Singh of Bihar. Rohit Vishwakarma of Delhi got the award for Agriculture Reporter with a prize of INR 1 lakh.

    The ‘Reporter of the Year’ award with prize money of Rs 50,000 went to Andrew Amsan of Delhi in Publishing and Nibir Deka of Assam in Broadcasting. The ‘Indian Language Reporter of the Year’ award went to Bijin Samuel from Kerala in Publishing and Sandhya Manikandan from Kerala in Broadcasting. ‘Producer of the Year’ - Jyoti Jangra of Delhi, ‘PR Person of the Year’ - AR Hemant of Karnataka and the ‘Ad Person of the Year’ award was given to Mohit Pasricha of Delhi. Jury Special Awards were also given to Harshita Rathore, Jyoti Yadav, Harikishan Sharma, N Sundresha Subramanian, Shambhu Nath, Rajshree Sahoo, Abhishek Yadav, Jyotismita Nayak, Surabhi Singh and Shubham Tiwari.

    Besides these, Prof Gita Bamezai, Anita Kaul Basu, Prakash Patra, Samudra Gupta Kashyap and Anurag Vajpeyi were honoured with the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’. The program was presided over by IIMCAA President Kalyan Ranjan. It was addressed by Rajendra Kataria, Sunil Menon, Simrat Gulati, Nitin Pradhan, Gayatri Srivastava, Nitin Mantri, Om Prakash, Yashwant Deshmukh and others.

    List of IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2023 Winners

    Lifetime Achievement Award- Prof. Gita Bamezai 
    Lifetime Achievement Award- Anita Kaul Basu 
    Lifetime Achievement Award- Prakash Patra 
    Lifetime Achievement Award- Samudra Gupta Kashyap 
    Lifetime Achievement Award- Anurag Vajpeyi 

    Alumni of the Year- Dr Gayatribala Panda 
    Public Service- Sushil Singh 
    Public Service- Amit Katoch 
    Public Service- Ete Pee Lee 
    Public Service- Pankaj Chandra Goswami 
    Connecting Alumni of the Year- Braj Kishore 
    Connecting Chapter of the Year- Odisha 
    Connecting Group of the Year- 1993-94 Batch 

    Journalist of The Year- Utkarsh Singh 
    Agriculture Reporter of the Year- Rohit Vishwakarma 
    Reporter of the Year, Publishing- Andrew Amsan 
    Indian Languages Reporter of the Year, Publishing- Bijin Samuel 
    Reporter of the Year, Broadcast- Nibir Deka 
    Indian Languages Reporter of the Year, Broadcasting- Sandhya Manikandan 
    Producer Of The Year- Jyoti Jangra 
    PR Person of the Year- A R Hemant 
    AD Person of the Year- Mohit Pasricha 

    Jury Special Mention
    Journalist of The Year- Harshita Rathore 
    Journalist of The Year- Jyoti Yadav 
    Agriculture Reporter of the Year- Harikishan Sharma 
    Reporter of the Year- Publishing- N Sundaresha Subramanian 
    Reporter of the Year- Publishing- Shambhu Nath 
    Indian Languages Reporter of the Year, Publishing- Rajshree Sahoo 
    Reporter of the Year, Broadcast- Abhishek Yadav 
    Indian Languages Reporter of the Year, Broadcasting- Jyotismita Nayak 
    Producer Of The Year- Surbhi Singh 
    Producer Of The Year- Shubham Tiwari 

    Last Updated Feb 27, 2023, 5:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Green exemption for Prime Minister Enclave; CPWD gets Delhi LG's nod but will need to plant 1730 saplings in Ghitorni

    Green exemption for Prime Minister Enclave; CPWD gets Delhi LG's nod but will need to plant 1730 saplings

    Supreme Court pulls up Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments AJR

    Supreme Court pulls up Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

    BJP Khushbu Sundar nominated as member of National Commission for Women; all you need to know AJR

    BJP's Khushbu Sundar nominated as member of National Commission for Women; all you need to know

    Supreme Court rejects PIL seeking restoration of 'original' names of religious places; check details AJR

    Supreme Court rejects PIL seeking restoration of 'original' names of religious places; check details

    Bihar shocker: Cops drag, abuse father of soldier who died fighting for nation at Galwan Valley

    Bihar shocker: Cops drag, abuse father of soldier who died fighting for nation at Galwan Valley

    Recent Stories

    TS EAMCET 2023: Notification likely to be released on February 28; know important dates, other details - adt

    TS EAMCET 2023: Notification likely to be released on February 28; know important dates, other details

    Koena Mitra to Kim Sharma: 5 Bollywood actresses who vanished from the industry vma

    Koena Mitra to Kim Sharma: 5 Bollywood actresses who vanished from the industry

    football Will Cristiano Ronaldo be given the winners medal after Manchester United League Cup 2022-23 Final conquest?-ayh

    Will Cristiano Ronaldo be given the winner's medal after Man United's League Cup 2022-23 Final conquest?

    Green exemption for Prime Minister Enclave; CPWD gets Delhi LG's nod but will need to plant 1730 saplings in Ghitorni

    Green exemption for Prime Minister Enclave; CPWD gets Delhi LG's nod but will need to plant 1730 saplings

    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy Indore/3rd Test There is going to be a level of discomfort for a while - Mitchell Starc on his return-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: 'There's going to be a level of discomfort for a while' - Mitchell Starc on his return

    Recent Videos

    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon