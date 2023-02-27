IFFCO IIMCAA Awards: Winners announced at Connections 2023 alumni meet

IIMC Director-General Prof Sanjay Dwivedi awarded the cheque and trophies to the winners and felicitated winners at the yearly get-together.

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication Alumni Association (IIMCAA) organised its 11th annual alumni meet - Connections 2023 - on Sunday, 26th February, at its New Delhi headquarters, during which the 7th IFFCO IIMCAA Awards winners were announced. IIMC Director-General Prof Sanjay Dwivedi awarded the cheque and trophies to the winners and felicitated winners at the yearly get-together.

The event started with the Mushaira & Kavi Sammelan of renowned Urdu Poets Waseem Barelvi, Aqeel Nomani and Rana Yashwant. In the second session, the Golden Jubilee batch (1972-73) and Silver Jubilee batch (1997-98) alumni were felicitated.

The winners of the IFFCO IIMCAA Awards were felicitated in the third session of the event. Odisha's litterateur Dr Gayatribala Panda received the ‘Alumni of the Year’ award. ‘Public Service Award’ went to Sushil Singh, Amit Katoch, Pee Lee Ete and Pankaj Chandra Goswami.

In the competitive categories, the ‘Journalist of the Year’ award with prize money of Rs 1.50 lakh was given to Utkarsh Singh of Bihar. Rohit Vishwakarma of Delhi got the award for Agriculture Reporter with a prize of INR 1 lakh.

The ‘Reporter of the Year’ award with prize money of Rs 50,000 went to Andrew Amsan of Delhi in Publishing and Nibir Deka of Assam in Broadcasting. The ‘Indian Language Reporter of the Year’ award went to Bijin Samuel from Kerala in Publishing and Sandhya Manikandan from Kerala in Broadcasting. ‘Producer of the Year’ - Jyoti Jangra of Delhi, ‘PR Person of the Year’ - AR Hemant of Karnataka and the ‘Ad Person of the Year’ award was given to Mohit Pasricha of Delhi. Jury Special Awards were also given to Harshita Rathore, Jyoti Yadav, Harikishan Sharma, N Sundresha Subramanian, Shambhu Nath, Rajshree Sahoo, Abhishek Yadav, Jyotismita Nayak, Surabhi Singh and Shubham Tiwari.

Besides these, Prof Gita Bamezai, Anita Kaul Basu, Prakash Patra, Samudra Gupta Kashyap and Anurag Vajpeyi were honoured with the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’. The program was presided over by IIMCAA President Kalyan Ranjan. It was addressed by Rajendra Kataria, Sunil Menon, Simrat Gulati, Nitin Pradhan, Gayatri Srivastava, Nitin Mantri, Om Prakash, Yashwant Deshmukh and others.

List of IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2023 Winners

Lifetime Achievement Award- Prof. Gita Bamezai

Lifetime Achievement Award- Anita Kaul Basu

Lifetime Achievement Award- Prakash Patra

Lifetime Achievement Award- Samudra Gupta Kashyap

Lifetime Achievement Award- Anurag Vajpeyi

Alumni of the Year- Dr Gayatribala Panda

Public Service- Sushil Singh

Public Service- Amit Katoch

Public Service- Ete Pee Lee

Public Service- Pankaj Chandra Goswami

Connecting Alumni of the Year- Braj Kishore

Connecting Chapter of the Year- Odisha

Connecting Group of the Year- 1993-94 Batch

Journalist of The Year- Utkarsh Singh

Agriculture Reporter of the Year- Rohit Vishwakarma

Reporter of the Year, Publishing- Andrew Amsan

Indian Languages Reporter of the Year, Publishing- Bijin Samuel

Reporter of the Year, Broadcast- Nibir Deka

Indian Languages Reporter of the Year, Broadcasting- Sandhya Manikandan

Producer Of The Year- Jyoti Jangra

PR Person of the Year- A R Hemant

AD Person of the Year- Mohit Pasricha

Jury Special Mention

Journalist of The Year- Harshita Rathore

Journalist of The Year- Jyoti Yadav

Agriculture Reporter of the Year- Harikishan Sharma

Reporter of the Year- Publishing- N Sundaresha Subramanian

Reporter of the Year- Publishing- Shambhu Nath

Indian Languages Reporter of the Year, Publishing- Rajshree Sahoo

Reporter of the Year, Broadcast- Abhishek Yadav

Indian Languages Reporter of the Year, Broadcasting- Jyotismita Nayak

Producer Of The Year- Surbhi Singh

Producer Of The Year- Shubham Tiwari