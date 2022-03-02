IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2022: Take a look at the winners

Veteran journalists Chitra Subramaniam Duella and Madhuker Upadhyay, celebrated Bharatanatyam dancer Padmashree Geeta Chandran, Rahul Sharma and Partha Ghosh were conferred with Lifetime Achievement Awards

Veteran journalists Chitra Subramaniam Duella and Madhuker Upadhyay, celebrated Bharatanatyam dancer Padmashree Geeta Chandran, Rahul Sharma and Partha Ghosh were honoured by the Indian Institute of Mass Communication Alumni Association. They were conferred with Lifetime Achievement Awards during the IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2022.

The complete list of awardees this year included:

* Chitra Subramaniam: Lifetime Achievement Award

* Madhukar Upadhyay: Lifetime Achievement Award

* Geeta Chandran: Lifetime Achievement Award

* Rahul Sharma: Lifetime Achievement Award

* Partha Ghosh: Lifetime Achievement Award

* Saurabh Dwivedi: Alumni of the Year

* Amit Kumar: Public Service

* Shyam Meera Singh: Connecting Alumni of the Year

* Abhinav Pandey: Connecting Alumni of the Year

* Karnataka Chapter: Connecting Chapter of the Year

* Batch 1994-95: Connecting Group of the Year

* Shrishti Jaswal: Agriculture Reporting

* Krishna N Das: Journalist of the Year (Publishing)

* Ajatika Singh: Journalist of the Year (Broadcasting)

* Etikala Bhavani: Indian Language Reporter of the Year (Publishing)

* Jyotismita Nayak: Indian Language Reporter of the Year (Broadcasting)

* Kaushal Lakhotia: Producer of the Year (Broadcasting)

* Muni Shankar: PR Person of the Year

* Vipin Dhyani: AD Person of the Year

Here is the list of IFFCO IIMCAA awards 2022 jury special mentions:

* Shashwata Kundu Choudhury and Rashmi Mishra: Agriculture Reporting

* Ayushi Jindal: Agriculture Reporting

* Shubhajit Roy: Journalist of the Year (Publishing)

* Sharda Lahangir: Journalist of the Year (Publishing)

* Sundresha Subramanian: Journalist of the Year (Publishing)

* Tej Bahadur Singh: Journalist of the Year (Broadcasting)

* Abhimanyu Kumar: PR Person of the Year

Speaking at the event, IIMC Director General Professor Sanjay Dwivedi noted that the history of Indian journalism was incomplete without students of IIMC, who have made a global mark and made the institute proud.

The event also saw Golden Jubilee Alumni Batch (1971-72) and Silver Jubilee Alumni Batch (1996-97) being felicitated.