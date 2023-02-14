'If nothing to hide, allow JPC probe in Adani matter': Congress hits back at Amit Shah

The Congress remark came just hours after Union Home Minister Amit Shah reportedly claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nothing to hide or be afraid of. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh has written to RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and SEBI Chairman Madhabi Puri Buch, requesting a non-partial investigation into the Adani case.

Congress party accused the Centre of 'running away' from a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation into the Adani-Hindenburg issue on Tuesday, February 14, saying such an investigation should be allowed if the government has nothing to hide.

The Congress remark came just hours after Union Home Minister Amit Shah reportedly claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nothing to hide or be afraid of.

In response to Shah's comments, Ramesh said, "If they don't have anything to hide, why are they running away from a Joint Parliamentary Committee (investigation)?"

"They won't even let us raise the JPC demand in Parliament. When our leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge ji, raised the demand for JPC, their statements were expunged," said Ramesh, adding that if there's nothing to hide, the government should allow a JPC.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh has written to RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and SEBI Chairman Madhabi Puri Buch, requesting a non-partial investigation into the Adani case.

Ramesh remarks came a day after the Centre agreed to the Supreme Court's proposal to form a panel of experts to look into strengthening the stock market's regulatory mechanisms in the wake of the recent Adani group share crash triggered by Hindenburg Research's fraud allegations.

While saying that it has no objections to the panel's formation, the Centre also added that market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and other statutory bodies are 'fully equipped,' not only in terms of the regime but also in terms of dealing with the situation.

Ramesh said it's critical to examine the plea filed in court, which he claimed was primarily against Hindenburg research. Ramesh believes that Adani and its ties to the government should be investigated.

However, Ramesh said that Congress supports private investments and believes they should be encouraged. "We have always said that entrepreneurship is the way forward for economic development. We oppose the blind privatisation and sale of public-sector enterprises," he added.

Congress supports liberalisation, but it must be based on rules and institutions that operate independently so that the rules can be applied fairly and transparently, adding that their fight is against crony capitalism.

"We will not be intimidated; we will continue to speak out," he said. Ramesh also claimed that all opposition parties are united in their call for a JPC investigation into the Adani matter.

(With inputs from PTI)

