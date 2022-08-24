If not a Gandhi, then Ashok Gehlot as Congress president? Rajasthan CM speaks up

Sonia Gandhi has reportedly asked Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to take over as Congress President before she heads abroad for medical treatment.

For almost a quarter of a century, the Congress party has been led by a Gandhi - either Sonia or her son Rahul. However, reports now indicate that there could be a significant change in the Grand Old Party's leadership, with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot being pegged as the front-runner for the Congress President's post.

According to reports, interim Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi has requested Ashok Gehlot to take over before she heads abroad for medical check-ups and treatment. Reports added that the 75-year-old Congress veteran instructed the Rajasthan CM, known for being a vocal critic of the Modi-led BJP government at the Cente, to lead the Grand Old Party in her absence.

Hearing it from media: Ashok Gehlot on being offered Congress President post

Meanwhile, reacting to reports of being offered the top position of the Congress party, Ashok Gehlot stated that he had no information about the news and was hearing it from the media.

"I don't know about this. I'm fulfilling duties that have been assigned to me," Gehlot was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

On Tuesday, Gehlot argued that the Congress was 'unanimously' in favour of Rahul Gandhi taking over the party's reins. However, he remained tight-lipped about what transpired during his meeting with Sonia Gandhi.

The party announced late Tuesday night that Sonia would travel overseas for medical examinations on Wednesday. She will be accompanied by her children and party leaders Priyanka and Rahul.

In a few days, Congress is anticipated to declare the date of the party president election. The "ideal scenario," according to several top Congress leaders, would then be for interim President Sonia Gandhi to continue heading the party until the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Rahul Gandhi has refused to return as Congress president after he quit over the party's defeat in the 2019 national election. He reportedly beliees that it is time for a non-Gandhi to step up.

On Monday, Gehlot stated, "If Rahul Gandhi is not made the party chief, it will lead to disappointment among the Congress workers in the country. Many people will sit at home, and we will suffer. He (Rahul Gandhi) should understand the sentiments of the common Congress workers across the country, and he himself should accept this post."

