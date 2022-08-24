Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    If not a Gandhi, then Ashok Gehlot as Congress president? Rajasthan CM speaks up

    Sonia Gandhi has reportedly asked Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to take over as Congress President before she heads abroad for medical treatment.

    If not a Gandhi, then Ashok Gehlot as Congress president snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 24, 2022, 2:53 PM IST

    For almost a quarter of a century, the Congress party has been led by a Gandhi - either Sonia or her son Rahul. However, reports now indicate that there could be a significant change in the Grand Old Party's leadership, with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot being pegged as the front-runner for the Congress President's post.

    According to reports, interim Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi has requested Ashok Gehlot to take over before she heads abroad for medical check-ups and treatment. Reports added that the 75-year-old Congress veteran instructed the Rajasthan CM, known for being a vocal critic of the Modi-led BJP government at the Cente, to lead the Grand Old Party in her absence. 

    Also read: Sonia Gandhi to travel abroad for medical check-ups; Rahul and Priyanka to accompany her

    Hearing it from media: Ashok Gehlot on being offered Congress President post

    Meanwhile, reacting to reports of being offered the top position of the Congress party, Ashok Gehlot stated that he had no information about the news and was hearing it from the media.

    "I don't know about this. I'm fulfilling duties that have been assigned to me," Gehlot was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

    On Tuesday, Gehlot argued that the Congress was 'unanimously' in favour of Rahul Gandhi taking over the party's reins. However, he remained tight-lipped about what transpired during his meeting with Sonia Gandhi.

    The party announced late Tuesday night that Sonia would travel overseas for medical examinations on Wednesday. She will be accompanied by her children and party leaders Priyanka and Rahul.

    Also read: Congress begins process to elect new party chief, party sticks to September 20 schedule

    In a few days, Congress is anticipated to declare the date of the party president election. The "ideal scenario," according to several top Congress leaders, would then be for interim President Sonia Gandhi to continue heading the party until the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

    Rahul Gandhi has refused to return as Congress president after he quit over the party's defeat in the 2019 national election. He reportedly beliees that it is time for a non-Gandhi to step up.

    On Monday, Gehlot stated, "If Rahul Gandhi is not made the party chief, it will lead to disappointment among the Congress workers in the country. Many people will sit at home, and we will suffer. He (Rahul Gandhi) should understand the sentiments of the common Congress workers across the country, and he himself should accept this post."

    Also read: Sonia Gandhi's I-Day message: Oppose this 'self-obsessed' government

    Last Updated Aug 24, 2022, 2:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Illegal mining case: ED recovers two AK-47 rifles from close aide of Jharkhand CM - adt

    Illegal mining case: ED recovers two AK-47 rifles from close aide of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

    Irregular irrelevant Kerala HC stays provocative dress verdict in sexual harassment case against Civic Chandran gcw

    Kerala HC stays 'provocative dress' verdict in sexual harassment case against Civic Chandran

    PM Modi inaugurates Asia's biggest hospital in Faridabad: Know the merits of Amrita Hospital AJR

    PM Modi inaugurates Asia's biggest hospital in Faridabad: Know the merits of Amrita Hospital

    Did Sonia Gandhi offer Ashok Gehlot with Congress President post? All you need to know AJR

    Did Sonia Gandhi offer Ashok Gehlot with Congress President post? All you need to know

    Threatened with 'Sisodia's fate', says AAP MLAs; BJP offered Rs 20 crore to switch sides - adt

    Threatened with 'Sisodia's fate', says AAP MLAs; BJP offered Rs 20 crore to switch sides

    Recent Stories

    Here s why Nothing Phone 1 wont get Android 13 in 2022 gcw

    Here's why Nothing Phone (1) won’t get Android 13 in 2022

    UK breaks another record as heat temperature fails to drop below 26 degrees for entire day in July AJR

    UK breaks another record as heat temperature fails to drop below 26 degrees for entire day in July

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: How to take a good selfie with Lord Ganesha idol on your iPhone RBA

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: How to take a good selfie with Lord Ganesha idol on your iPhone

    Will Rishi Sunak serve in government run by Liz Truss Here s what he said gcw

    Will Rishi Sunak serve in government run by Liz Truss? Here's what he said

    Illegal mining case: ED recovers two AK-47 rifles from close aide of Jharkhand CM - adt

    Illegal mining case: ED recovers two AK-47 rifles from close aide of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress against Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Khiladis-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins against Gujarat Giants, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins

    Video Icon
    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon
    Call 9510001000 to make India number 1 Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids gcw

    'Call 9510001000 to make India number 1': Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids

    Video Icon