    If man marries another man...: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's dowry marriage logic

    "Taking a dowry for marriage is pointless. Only if you marry you will be able to have children. What happens to childbirth when a man marries another man?" Kumar said.
     

    If man marries another man...: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's dowry marriage logic
    New Delhi, First Published May 25, 2022, 12:58 PM IST

    Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar stated that accepting dowry for marriage is a "useless" thing and pushes for eliminating the dowry system. Adding that children will be born only if men get married to women. 

    "Girls were not allowed in institutions in our day. How awful it was. Now, Girls work in every sector, including medicine and engineering. There have been numerous efforts aimed at empowering women. Prohibition was imposed. We launched an anti-dowry and anti-child marriage campaign," the CM made this remark while inaugurating the newly-built girl's hostel in Patna on Tuesday.

    "Taking a dowry for marriage is pointless. Only if you marry you will be able to have children. What happens to childbirth when a man marries another man?" 

    Earlier in February, Kumar called dowry a "social evil" and stated that it is everyone's responsibility to put an end to it so that the fruits of development can reach all.

    Kumar stated that the dowry system is one of the most heinous practices in modern society. It is our collective responsibility to put an end to it. People must step forward to stop this, and only then can society be reformed.

    The Chief Minister also stated that he only attends wedding ceremonies where "no dowry" is prominently displayed on invitation cards.

    Kumar launched a state-wide campaign in 2017 to end the "wrong practises" of dowry and child marriage.

    He also stated that, according to data from the Government of India, Bihar ranks second in the country after neighbouring Uttar Pradesh in terms of dowry-related cases. Despite laws such as the Dowry Prohibition Act of 1961, the Chief Minister stated that this was the case.
     

