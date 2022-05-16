Bihar boy embarrasses CM Nitish Kumar, demands quality education; watch

On the 16th death anniversary of his wife late Manju Sinha, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited the Kalyan Vigha village on Saturday. While interacting with the residents regarding their issues, a 11-year-old boy Sonu Kumar grabbed Bihar CM's attention.

CM Nitish Kumar was taken by a surprise when a Class 6 student highlighted the sad condition of education that is being provided to him and many others. Sonu Kumar demanded the CM to provide quality education while at the same time told him that he failed at banning liquor in state, leaving the CM red-faced.

Also Read: Shocking: Woman nearly burnt down her kitchen while live-streaming; watch

While CM Nitish Kumar passed through a secured pathway, waving at people and receiving complaint letters from some of them, the boy who belongs to the nearby village under the same Harnaut block reached out to him with folded hands. The boy Sonu Kumar requested Bihar CM to give him admission into a private school since the quality of education in the government-run school in his village was not good.

The boy described the chief minister about the poor education standard in government schools. Also, the boy aspired to become a high-rank officer such as an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer. However, he said that it was not achievable with the poor standard of education.

Listening to the young boy's concern, the Chief Minister’s facial expression changed, and he ordered the officials escorting him to listen to the child's grievances.

While speaking to journalists, the class 6 student, Sonu Kumar, narrated his story. According to the boy, he studies in a government school, and the education standards are pathetic. The boy said that the mathematics teacher has a problem with numbers and cannot manage to speak basic English in his school.

Also Read: Passenger without flying ability lands aircraft after pilot faints; video goes viral