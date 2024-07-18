'Idli at Rs 10, dosa at Rs 20': Bengaluru restaurant's affordable prices leaves internet shocked

A woman was recently left surprised after seeing the cheap prices at a South Indian restaurant in Bengaluru. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), user Sahili Totale shared a photo of the menu and compared it with the famous Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru, which is known for its South Indian cuisine.

Dining out is getting more and more expensive, so even a basic dinner may be costly. All eyes, nevertheless, have been drawn to a recent tweet made by a woman regarding the reasonable costs at a South Indian eatery in Bengaluru. A user comparing the restaurant's menu to the well-known Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru, which is well-known for its South Indian food, posted a picture of the menu on X (previously Twitter).

The user disclosed that the eatery, which is situated in Bengaluru's Jayanagar neighbourhood, is called Taaza Thindi. The menu, which was posted in the post, showed some incredibly low prices—a masala dosa was priced at Rs. 20 and a single idli and vada was only Rs. 10. Not only this, other South Indian delicacies such as Kesari Bhat, Kharabhath and Chow Chow Bhath were also offered at similarly affordable prices.

The tweet received a lot of attention once it was published online, which prompted many people to leave comments.

One user commented, “You guys are so lucky the prices are insane. In goa, we get overpriced South Indian food in so-called new-age QSR outlets. Dosa is Rs 120- Rs 150 and tastes like crap.”

Another person said, "Wow! With nostalgia This is what I used to pay in Mumbai fifteen years ago. I wish they had arrived in Mumbai at this price, or even a little bit more."

"The best thing about Bangalore is that you don't have to rely on branded establishments for food," someone said.

Totale shared the post a few days back. Since then, it has garnered nearly 500,000 views.

