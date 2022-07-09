IAS officer shares class 10th mark sheet image; netizens inspired

It shows that he passed his Bihar Board examination in 1996. Also, he received 314 out of a possible 700 marks, for a final score of 44.85 per cent.

An IAS officer from the Chhattisgarh cadre, Awanish Sharan, never ceases to astound social media users with incredible posts that receive widespread acclaim. His new tweet is about his class 10th mark sheet.

It shows that he passed his Bihar Board examination in 1996. Also, he received 314 out of a possible 700 marks, for a final score of 44.85 per cent.

The tweet has received over 32,000 likes and thousands of shares since it was shared.

Many users were inspired by the post, but it also prompted them to question Sharan about why he chose the Union Public Service Examination (UPSC) despite his low score.

"You have no idea, sir, how much you inspire young people like me to believe that nothing is impossible," one user wrote.

Another user, who also passed his tenth-grade exam that year, wrote: "I received a 65 per cent on the same exam in 1996 and was devastated because my school's top student had received a score of almost 75 per cent. Today, I believe it to be worthless. The success gap between the individual who rose to the top and me is relatively small. The individual who received less is more successful than we are."

He recently tweeted a photo from his favourite book while preparing for the UPSC, showing two pages from the book with several circles and underlines.

My brother provided chapters from my favourite book during UPSC preparation, according to the caption. Thousands of people liked the tweet after it was shared.

