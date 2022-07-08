Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Penguin paints with its feet; cute artwork earns fans on social media

    An adorable video of a penguin standing on the paint and then walking on a canvas to leave its tiny footprints has won netizens' hearts.

    India, First Published Jul 8, 2022, 4:04 PM IST

    Many people believe that creativity is a human characteristic. However, research proved that animals and birds too could be innovative. Recently, a cute video of a penguin having fun with paint has created ripples on social media. 

    We all know that penguins are friendly creatures on the planet. We have witnessed several times that the birds have a lovely time and fun with researchers and tourists. Not just their social behaviour, penguins are known for their fun-filled acts, which turn out to be an incredible source of enjoyment. 

    A Twitter user named 'nftbadger' shared this video with the caption, "Cutest artist of the day." The 28-second video starts with a little penguin standing on paint. As her caretaker allows it, the cute little bird starts walking on the sheets of white paper and leaves its tiny footprints. The bird walks on two sheets of paper in front and leaves footprints in yellow paint. Then the penguin asked to repeat the procedure and leave other footprints. However, the caretaker changed the paint colour to blue. As the penguin is adorably bouncing on the art canvas, we can see the shape of the penguin's feet on the paper. Finally, the bird looks at the painting shown by the caretaker. 

    After being shared online, social media users loved the viral video, which gathered around 1 million views. The clip also earned several likes and retweets. Netizens expressed their opinions in the comments section. A user wrote, "Loving how she shows the artist their work." Another person commented, "Where can I buy its artwork? You never know, it could be Pablo Picasso of its genre." Take a look.

