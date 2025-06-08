In line with the government's vision to establish a robust defence industrial ecosystem with the participation of both public and private sectors, Vehicles Research & Development Establishment (VRDE), a DRDO laboratory located in Ahilyanagar, Maharashtra, has taken a major step forward by transferring technologies of nine systems to 10 industries.

The licensing agreements were handed over in the presence of the Secretary of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO, Dr Samir V Kamat, during an event organised at VRDE on June 7, according to the Ministry of Defence. VRDE also signed an MoU with COEP Technological University, Pune, to collaborate on cutting-edge technologies and emerging areas.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Kamat complimented DRDO and the industry for the exceptional performance of indigenous systems during Operation Sindoor. He also suggested that the industry plan for surge capacity. He appreciated the efforts of VRDE in providing high-end technological solutions for land systems and weapon platforms.

Scientist and Director General (Armament and Combat Engineering) Cluster, DRDO Prof (Dr) Prateek Kishore; Director, VRDE G Ramamohana Rao and other senior scientists were present at the occasion with industry representatives.

Quantum Technology Research Centre inauguration

Last month, DRDO inaugurated the Quantum Technology Research Centre (QTRC) at Metcalfe House, Delhi. The facility was inaugurated by the Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO, Dr Samir V Kamat, to further strengthen Indigenous quantum capabilities for strategic and defence applications.QRTC is equipped with state-of-the-art experimental setups designed to propel research and development in critical quantum domains.

The key capabilities of this centre include Characterisation of Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers and Distributed Feedback Lasers; Test-beds for evaluating single-photon sources; Set-up for characterisation of Micro-Fabricated Alkali Vapour Cell; and Experimental platforms for developing and validating Quantum Key Distribution techniques to enable ultra-secure communication and safeguard national security in the post-quantum era, spearheaded by Scientific Analysis Group (SAG), DRDO.