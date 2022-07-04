Uttar Pradesh cop rescues older man trapped in the swamp: Netizens praised the brave act

A police constable is praised as a hero after saving a 54-year-old man who was trapped in a swamp. UP police shared the video on Twitter, saluting constable Sandesh Kumar and team PS Barhan.

Uttar Pradesh police constable recognised as Sandesh Kumar has been lauded on social media for his fearlessness in saving an older man trapped in a swamp. Agra police shared the strenuous rescue effort on the Internet.

The video starts with a 54-year-old submerged and trapped to his neck in a swamp. A brave police constable carries him on his shoulders, risking his life, and other officers pull them to safety. The UP Police shared the video on Twitter with the details of the incident.

Also Read: Orangutan babysits three Tiger cubs; heart-warming video will make your day

After being posted online, the rescue operation has gone crazy viral and social media users praised the cop and called him a hero for saving a man's life.

According to Barhan police station Station House Officer (SHO) Sher Singh, Friday afternoon, they received the information about the man stuck in the swamp near the railway station in Etmadpur. He added that the man could not move and was identified as Brajesh Kumar.

However, after arriving at the spot, constable Sandesh Kumar entered the swamp tying a rope to his waist. As Sandesh Kumar grabbed the man, other police officers dragged them with the help of the string. After the rescue operation, the man was sent to a health centre in Etmadpur for treatment.

Agra's Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Rajeev Krishna, appreciated the courageous measures of Constable Sandesh Kumar and declared a reward for him for rescuing a man's life. Watch the video.

Also Read: Watch: Leopard makes a rare kill of baby monkey at MP's Panna Tiger Reserve