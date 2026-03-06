Prayagraj will enjoy plenty of sunshine with dry conditions. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 33°C, while the minimum will fall to around 17°C. The real feel may touch 34°C, bringing a noticeably warm afternoon.

Friday brings a hot day with rising temperatures and poor air quality across cities. People are advised to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, and take precautions in areas with polluted air.