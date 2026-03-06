- Home
- India
- UP Weather LATEST Update: Friday Brings Hot and Dry Conditions Across Cities; Check Temperatures
UP Weather LATEST Update: Friday Brings Hot and Dry Conditions Across Cities; Check Temperatures
Get the latest Uttar Pradesh weather forecast for Friday. Expect hot, dry, and hazy conditions in Lucknow, Noida, and Prayagraj with very unhealthy air quality. Stay safe!
UP Weather on Friday
Uttar Pradesh will see hot and dry conditions on Friday, March 6. Skies across most cities will remain either hazy or clear with strong sunshine. Daytime heat will stay high, while nights will be warmer than usual for early March. Air quality is also expected to remain very unhealthy in some places. Check the detailed forecast below.
Lucknow
Lucknow will have hazy conditions throughout the day. The maximum temperature is likely to reach 33°C, while the minimum will stay around 20°C. The real feel may rise to about 34°C, making the afternoon quite uncomfortable. Air quality will be very unhealthy, so limiting outdoor exposure is advisable.
Noida
Noida will see hot weather during the day. The temperature may climb to 33°C, while the minimum will remain close to 20°C. The real feel will be around 33°C. Poor air quality is expected to continue, which may cause discomfort, especially for sensitive groups.
Prayagraj
Prayagraj will enjoy plenty of sunshine with dry conditions. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 33°C, while the minimum will fall to around 17°C. The real feel may touch 34°C, bringing a noticeably warm afternoon.
Friday brings a hot day with rising temperatures and poor air quality across cities. People are advised to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, and take precautions in areas with polluted air.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.