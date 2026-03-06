The Change of Guard ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan has a new time slot. Starting March 7, the weekly ceremony will be held from 8 AM to 9 AM. The event has also been revamped and relocated to the forecourt to be more accessible to the public.

The Change of Guard ceremony, held every Saturday in the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan, will now take place at a revised time. Starting this Saturday (March 7) the ceremony will be held from 8 AM to 9 AM.

Historical Significance

According to Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Change of Guard ceremony is a longstanding military tradition whose origins date back to ancient times. Historically, guards and sentries stationed at palaces, forts, and defence establishments were replaced at regular intervals to allow a fresh group of troops to assume duty.

Revamped Ceremony Details

The 30-minute ceremony is held every Saturday and symbolises the formal transfer of responsibility between guards. During the ceremony, guards and sentries are changed periodically, continuing a tradition followed in several military establishments.

At Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Ceremonial Army Guard Battalion is responsible for providing ceremonial guards and sentries for the President of India. The ceremony has recently been revamped and relocated to make it more visually appealing and accessible to the public. The venue has been shifted to the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan, allowing easier access for visitors. (ANI)