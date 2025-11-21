An Indian Air Force drone was found in Jaisalmer's Ramgarh area, leading to a joint security response. The IAF clarified the UAV experienced an engine malfunction during a training sortie and was safely force-landed with no casualties or damage.

Security Agencies Respond to Found IAF Drone

Security agencies rushed into action on Thursday after an Indian Air Force drone was found in the Ramgarh police station area, prompting an immediate joint response from the Air Force, Army, and local police. Jaisalmer Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Shivhare confirmed the incident, saying, "We received information that an Indian Air Force drone had been found in the Ramgarh police station area. Air Force, police, and Army officials reached the scene, and further investigation is underway. It was an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV). No casualties were reported."

IAF Confirms Safe Force-Landing Due to Malfunction

On Thursday, a Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) of the Indian Air Force was force-landed safely near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan after it encountered an engine malfunction during a routine training sortie, according to an official statement issued by the IAF.

According to the IAF, the aircraft was on a scheduled training mission when the technical snag developed mid-flight. Following the malfunction, the RPA was force-landed safely. It eventually came down in an empty field on the outskirts of Jaisalmer, ensuring that no civilian property or life was at risk. The statement reads, "An IAF Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA), while on a routine training mission, was force landed safely near Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) after experiencing an engine malfunction. The RPA was recovered in an empty field, resulting in no damage on ground and minimal damage to the RPA itself."

A remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) is an unmanned aircraft that is controlled from a ground-based or other remote location. It is an unmanned aircraft, operated by a licensed remote pilot who is not on board the aircraft. (ANI)