Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Amar Preet Singh has revealed new details of Operation Sindoor, describing how Indian forces carried out strikes 300 kilometres deep inside Pakistan territory. He credited the success to the coordinated efforts of the Army, Navy and Air Force, and highlighted that the use of surface-to-air missiles turned the tide, forcing the adversary 'to their knees'.

Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh was addressing a press conference ahead of 93rd Air Force Day. He added that Operation Sindoor 'turned the tables' using the high-tech air defence infrastructure along with precision long-range missile systems of the country.

Air Marshal Singh said the Indian armed forces went into Operation Sindoor with a strong sense of making the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack pay for their actions. He stressed that India’s response would be remembered as a mission launched with a clear objective and executed swiftly, without being dragged on unnecessarily.

Operation Sindoor will 'go down in history': IAF Chief

"A clear directive, clear mandate was given to the Indian Armed Forces... It stands as a lesson which will go down in history that this is one war that was started with a very clear objective and it was terminated in a quick time without just prolonging it. We are seeing what is happening in the world, the two wars that are going on, there's no talk about termination. But we could make them reach a stage where they ask for a ceasefire, ask for termination of hostilities. And also, we took a call as a nation to terminate those hostilities because our own objectives are met. I think this is something that the world needs to learn from us." he said, referring to the decision taken on May 10 to halt operations after four days of cross-border action.

Air Chief Marshal Singh said Operation Sindoor would be remembered for its precision and impact. “We were able to strike with accuracy, achieve minimal casualties, and bring them to their knees in just one night,” he stated. He described it as the first catastrophic operation of such scale since 1971 to be publicly acknowledged.

Joint planning by Army, Navy and Air Force

The IAF Chief credited all three services for the success of the strikes. “We proved to be achook (unerring), abhedya (impenetrable) and sateek (precise) in Operation Sindoor,” Singh said, underlining the seamless coordination between the Army, Navy and Air Force. He added that all three services have started working on Sudarshan Chakra air defence system.

Amar Preet Singh on media's role against misinformation

Amar Preet Singh also highlighted the role of the media in countering false narratives during the operation. “There was a plethora of misinformation, but our media helped the forces a lot. Public morale should not be shaken when soldiers are fighting, and channels ensured that,” he noted.

Operation Sindoor strikes

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. The precise airstrikes targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), destroying nine camps and eliminating over 100 terrorists. A video of the strikes was also played during the briefing.