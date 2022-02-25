  • Facebook
    IAF aircraft fleet on stand by for evacuating Indian nationals from Ukraine

    "The Indian Air Force is prepared to meet any needs for the evacuation of our compatriots from Ukraine," IAF spokesperson Wing Commander Ashish Moghe told ANI when questioned about the prospect of its jets returning Indian nationals.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 25, 2022, 8:38 PM IST
    In the midst of Russian military actions in Ukraine, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said on Friday that it is prepared to evacuate Indian people who have become stuck in the country. "The Indian Air Force is prepared to meet any needs for the evacuation of our compatriots from Ukraine," IAF spokesperson Wing Commander Ashish Moghe told ANI when questioned about the prospect of its jets returning Indian nationals.

    The Indian Air Force possesses C-17 Globemasters and Ilyushin-76 cargo planes that can fly vast distances and evacuate Indian people from Ukraine. Both fleets' aircraft are ready and waiting to be dispatched to assist Indian residents, particularly students studying at various educational institutions. The Indian Air Force has played a critical role in bringing back Indian residents and officials who had become stuck in Afghanistan following the Taliban's takeover of the nation.

    Ukraine has blocked its airspace following Russia's military attack against it. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has dispatched teams to Ukraine's land borders in Hungary, Poland, the Slovak Republic, and Romania to help evacuate Indian nationals.

    The federal government, according to reports, would arrange evacuation flights for Indian people in Ukraine. They stated that the government would bear the whole expense of the evacuation. According to local media, a number of explosions were heard in Ukraine's capital city on Friday as the Russian special military operation entered its second day.

    In his phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed India's concern about the safety of Indian citizens in Ukraine, particularly students, and stated that India places the highest priority on their safe exit and return to India.

    Last Updated Feb 25, 2022, 8:38 PM IST
