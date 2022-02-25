  • Facebook
    Russia ready for talks once Ukraine Army stops fighting, says Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Moscow, First Published Feb 25, 2022, 4:29 PM IST
    Russia is ready for talks once the Ukrainian army ceases fighting and surrenders its arms, according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

    This comes after Lavrov stated that Moscow would like to "Ukraine must be liberated from oppression". Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to launch a "special military operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine so that, liberated from oppression, Ukrainians could freely determine their own future." 

    Last Updated Feb 25, 2022, 4:29 PM IST
