Russia ready for talks once Ukraine Army stops fighting, says Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
More details are awaited
Russia is ready for talks once the Ukrainian army ceases fighting and surrenders its arms, according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
This comes after Lavrov stated that Moscow would like to "Ukraine must be liberated from oppression". Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to launch a "special military operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine so that, liberated from oppression, Ukrainians could freely determine their own future."