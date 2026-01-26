Former Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari responded to criticism over his Padma Bhushan, stating he is an RSS worker dedicated to 'Bharat Mata'. This came after Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sanjay Raut slammed the award for the ex-Governor.

'I am a worker of the RSS': Koshyari on Padma Bhushan row

Amid criticism over being conferred with Padma Bhushan, former Maharashtra Governor and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) veteran Bhagat Singh Koshyari asserted that he does not work for "someone's appreciation or criticism". Speaking to ANI, the former Uttarakhand Chief Minister stated that he remains committed to working for "Bharat Mata" and the RSS. "I don't work for someone's appreciation or criticism. I am a worker of the RSS, and for me Bharat Mata is everything. I will continue to work for Bharat Mata," Koshyari said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Shiv Sena (UBT) slams award

His remarks come in response to objections raised by Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on the former being conferred with the Padma Bhushan. Raut had criticised the move to award Koshiyari, as it was during his tenure as Maharashtra Governor that the Shiv Sena was split into two factions. "For murdering democracy and the Indian Constitution in Maharashtra to install the Shinde BJP government, these gentlemen have been honoured by the Modi government with the Padma Bhushan title. The same gentleman had insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the Mahatma Phule couple! The BJP honours those who insult Maharashtra! Nice," the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader posted on X.

Devendra Fadnavis hits back

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hit back at Raut, saying "small-minded people are opposing" the Padma Bhusan to Koshyari. He further noted that Koshyari had chaired the 'One Rank, One Pension' committee. The Chief Minister said, "Bhagat Singh Koshyari has contributed to society and worked for the development. The committee for 'One Rank, One Pension' was also chaired by him and on his report, the Indian governmet agreed to the demand of 'One Rank, One Pension'. He has been conferred with the Padma Bhushan for strengthening India's relations with Nepal. Some small-minded people are opposing it. Who got the Padma awards in someone's tenure, it is not right to comment on that." (ANI)