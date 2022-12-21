'I am not your servant...' IndiGo air hostess, passenger fight mid-air in viral video; netizens react

The incident happened on IndiGo's Istanbul-Delhi flight. In the video, the flight attendant and a passenger can be seen engaging in a heated argument. From the argument, it seems that he issue was over a food choice.

A video of the argument between an IndiGo flight attendant and a customer on an Istanbul to Delhi flight has now gone popular on social media. The passenger and the flight attendant got into a fight about the onboard food. As the video surfaced on the internet, IndiGo was quick enough to respond as well. As seen in the video, one of the cabin crew members was serving food to passengers when the incident took place.

The incident had place aboard an IndiGo aircraft from Istanbul to Delhi. The flight attendant and a passenger can be seen arguing angrily in the footage. It appears from the dispute that there was a disagreement over a meal option.

Also Read | 'India's maiden human spaceflight targeted for late 2024 launch': Jitendra Singh tells Lok Sabha

The flight attendant then made an attempt to negotiate with the customer and asked him to be courteous to the staff. He yelled and screamed at the air hostess, telling her to "Shut up," and she begged him to control his tone and stop addressing the crew in this way.

“Why are you yelling,” the passenger questioned as she answered back, “Because you are yelling at us!”

Also Read | Delhi government schools to introduce pre-lunch 'mini snack' break for students

"Sorry, sir, but you cannot speak to the workers in that manner. You have my entire respect as I respectfully listen to you, but you have to respect the crew as well," said another member as the cabin crew attempted to step in and resolve the situation.

After the passenger in issue referred to the air hostess as a "servant," the situation became worse. She hit back, saying, “Yes, I am an employee. I am not your servant.”

People freely voiced their opinions in the comments area as the videos gained popularity.

Also read: Chaos at Mumbai Airport reported, passengers share videos of long queues; Check out

Also Read | India-China clash: Centre to install more mobile towers in Tawang for better connectivity