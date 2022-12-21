Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'I am not your servant...' IndiGo air hostess, passenger fight mid-air in viral video; netizens react

    The incident happened on IndiGo's Istanbul-Delhi flight. In the video, the flight attendant and a passenger can be seen engaging in a heated argument. From the argument, it seems that he issue was over a food choice.

    I am not your servant IndiGo air hostess passenger fight mid air in viral video netizens react gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 21, 2022, 8:20 PM IST

    A video of the argument between an IndiGo flight attendant and a customer on an Istanbul to Delhi flight has now gone popular on social media. The passenger and the flight attendant got into a fight about the onboard food. As the video surfaced on the internet, IndiGo was quick enough to respond as well. As seen in the video, one of the cabin crew members was serving food to passengers when the incident took place.

    The incident had place aboard an IndiGo aircraft from Istanbul to Delhi. The flight attendant and a passenger can be seen arguing angrily in the footage. It appears from the dispute that there was a disagreement over a meal option.

    Also Read | 'India's maiden human spaceflight targeted for late 2024 launch': Jitendra Singh tells Lok Sabha

    The flight attendant then made an attempt to negotiate with the customer and asked him to be courteous to the staff. He yelled and screamed at the air hostess, telling her to "Shut up," and she begged him to control his tone and stop addressing the crew in this way.

    “Why are you yelling,” the passenger questioned as she answered back, “Because you are yelling at us!”

    Also Read | Delhi government schools to introduce pre-lunch 'mini snack' break for students

    "Sorry, sir, but you cannot speak to the workers in that manner. You have my entire respect as I respectfully listen to you, but you have to respect the crew as well," said another member  as the cabin crew attempted to step in and resolve the situation.

    After the passenger in issue referred to the air hostess as a "servant," the situation became worse. She hit back, saying, “Yes, I am an employee. I am not your servant.”

    People freely voiced their opinions in the comments area as the videos gained popularity.

    Also read: Chaos at Mumbai Airport reported, passengers share videos of long queues; Check out

    Also Read | India-China clash: Centre to install more mobile towers in Tawang for better connectivity

    Last Updated Dec 21, 2022, 8:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bombay HC dismisses Anushka Sharma's sales tax-related petitions; here's why AJR

    Bombay HC dismisses Anushka Sharma's sales tax-related petitions; here's why

    3 cases of Covid variant responsible for massive China surge detected in India AJR

    3 cases of Covid variant responsible for massive China surge detected in India

    Random sampling of international passengers at airports begins today amid China COVID scare sources gcw

    Random sampling of international passengers at airports begins today amid China scare

    India maiden human spaceflight targeted for late 2024 launch Jitendra Singh tells Lok Sabha AJR

    'India's maiden human spaceflight targeted for late 2024 launch': Jitendra Singh tells Lok Sabha

    Elderly man attacked by bull in Rajasthan's Kota; dies - gps

    Watch: Elderly man attacked by bull in Rajasthan's Kota; dies

    Recent Stories

    Mehul Choksi tops wilful defaulter list with Rs 7,848 crore default Check out full list gcw

    Mehul Choksi tops wilful defaulter list with Rs 7,848 crore default; Check out full list

    football Haaland vs Mbappe: Man City sensation gives ultimate response to Messi vs Ronaldo-like rivalry with PSG star snt

    Haaland vs Mbappe: Man City sensation gives ultimate response to Messi vs Ronaldo-like rivalry with PSG star

    Bombay HC dismisses Anushka Sharma's sales tax-related petitions; here's why AJR

    Bombay HC dismisses Anushka Sharma's sales tax-related petitions; here's why

    Never bought any database BYJU denies allegations of buying students numbers threatening parents gcw

    'Never bought any database...' BYJU’s denies allegations of buying students’ numbers

    3 cases of Covid variant responsible for massive China surge detected in India AJR

    3 cases of Covid variant responsible for massive China surge detected in India

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon
    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    Video Icon