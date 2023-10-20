Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Hydroman's mesmerising underwater Garba dazzles Navratri celebrations; video goes viral (WATCH)

    Navratri dances are traditionally exuberant celebrations performed on solid ground. However, breaking convention, a unique dancer has emerged, taking the art of Garba to a whole new level – underwater.

    As the Navratri festival sweeps across the nation, there is an undeniable air of joy and vibrant celebration. Communities come alive with the rhythmic beats of Garba and Dandiya dances, accompanied by lively tunes. Amid these traditional festivities, an extraordinary performance is captivating the hearts and imaginations of social media users across the country.

    In a breathtaking video clip, you'll witness a man's every move submerged beneath the water's surface while performing the traditional Garba dance. It's a stunning sight where the grace and energy of Garba seamlessly blend with the mesmerising underwater environment.

    The performer in this remarkable display has clearly dedicated a significant amount of effort to perfecting his craft. The results showcase his unwavering commitment as he moves with unparalleled grace in this underwater setting.

    For social media users, this underwater Garba dance introduces a new layer of delight to the traditional Navratri celebrations as the festival unfolds. "Wow, just imagine the endurance and stamina required to do this. Absolute madlad. Much respect," wrote one user on Reddit.

    Another user added, "Great performance, nice moves especially the part where he does garba," while a third wondered, "How is he holding his breath for so long?"

    The talent behind this exceptional underwater Garba dance is Jaydeep Gohil, who proudly identifies himself as India's First Underwater Dancer in his Instagram bio. He goes by the name "Hydroman" and showcases his incredible performances on Instagram and various other platforms.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    This video has not only received tremendous appreciation but also adds to a series of highly successful performances by this talented individual. His previous acts, widely shared on different video-sharing platforms, have consistently captured the hearts and admiration of the audience, solidifying his reputation as a true artist and innovator.

