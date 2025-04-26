Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Islamabad is ready to participate in any neutral and transparent investigations into the Pahalgam attack.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that Islamabad is ready to participate in any "neutral and transparent” investigation into the Pahalgam attack that happened in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, news agency AFP reported.

According to the Dawn, addressing a passing-out parade at the Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul, PM Shehbaz said, “The recent tragedy in Pahalgam is yet another example of this perpetual blame game, which must come to a grinding halt. Continuing with its role as a responsible country, Pakistan is open to participating in any neutral, transparent and credible investigation.”

The prime minister asserted, “Pakistan has always condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

At least 26 people were killed and several others were injured after terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam. It was one of the deadliest attacks in the valley since the scrapping of Article 370 in 2019 and Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

“As the world’s frontline state against terrorism, we have endured immense loss, with out 90,000 casualties and economic losses beyond imagination, exceeding $600 billion,” he highlighted.

Pakistan has often been accused of harbouring and funding terror groups engaged in cross-border infiltrations.

PM Shehbaz’s statement comes a day after Defence Minister Khawaja Asif told the New York Times in an interview that Pakistan was “ready to cooperate” with “any investigation which is conducted by international inspectors”.

“We do not want this war to flare up, because flaring up of this war can cause disaster for this region,” Asif told the publication.

India's 5 big decisions after Pahalgam attack

India on Wednesday took raft of diplomatic measures against Pakistan for supporting cross-border terrorism after a brutal attack on Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

India accused Islamabad of supporting cross-border terrorism and suspended the 1960 Indus Water Treaty, shut the Integrated Check Post at Attari with immediate effect, and halted Pakistani access to travel under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES).

Any such visas issued earlier have been cancelled, and Pakistani nationals under SVES have 48 hours to leave.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misry briefed the media after the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) met under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The CCS condemned the attack, and resolved to ensure that the perpetrators would be brought to justice.