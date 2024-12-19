Hyderabad theft caught on CCTV: Man rings door bell, snatches woman's gold chain as gate opens & flees (WATCH)

In a shocking incident, a thief robbed, snatched a woman's gold chain moments after she opened the door of her apartment in Hyderabad.

In a shocking incident, a thief robbed, snatched a woman's gold chain moments after she opened the door of her apartment in Hyderabad. The theft that occurred in Haidarsha Kota Sun City, Narsingi in broad daylight was caught on CCTV and has since gone viral on social media.

The footage shows a man standing outside the apartment, who then rings the doorbell. As soon as the unsuspecting woman answers the door, he enters the flat. Within moments, he comes back after snatching the woman's gold chain, fleeing at speed. The woman chases after him in a desperate attempt to stop him. In her panic, she even knocks on a neighbor’s door, pleading for help.

The CCTV recording has provided vital evidence for the police, who have registered a case and launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the culprit.

