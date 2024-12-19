Hyderabad theft caught on CCTV: Man rings door bell, snatches woman's gold chain as gate opens & flees (WATCH)

In a shocking incident, a thief robbed, snatched a woman's gold chain moments after she opened the door of her apartment in Hyderabad.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 19, 2024, 6:25 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 19, 2024, 6:25 PM IST

In a shocking incident, a thief robbed, snatched a woman's gold chain moments after she opened the door of her apartment in Hyderabad. The theft that occurred in Haidarsha Kota Sun City, Narsingi in broad daylight was caught on CCTV and has since gone viral on social media.

The footage shows a man standing outside the apartment, who then rings the doorbell. As soon as the unsuspecting woman answers the door, he enters the flat. Within moments, he comes back after snatching the woman's gold chain, fleeing at speed. The woman chases after him in a desperate attempt to stop him. In her panic, she even knocks on a neighbor’s door, pleading for help.

Also read: High voltage drama as Pune woman slaps drunk man 25 times for allegedly harassing her inside bus (WATCH)

The CCTV recording has provided vital evidence for the police, who have registered a case and launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the culprit.

