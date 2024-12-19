High voltage drama as Pune woman slaps drunk man 25 times for allegedly harassing her inside bus (WATCH)

A high voltage drama unfolded in Pune, after a woman traveling on a bus slapped a man at least 25 times after he allegedly misbehvaed, touched her inappropriately on Thursday.

High voltage drama as Pune woman slaps drunk man 25 times for allegedly harassing her inside bus (WATCH)
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 19, 2024, 5:22 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 19, 2024, 5:22 PM IST

A high voltage drama unfolded in Pune, after a woman traveling on a bus slapped a man at least 25 times after he allegedly misbehaved, touched her inappropriately on Thursday.

According to reports, the woman Priya Laskhare, a sports teacher from Shirdi, was traveling with her husband and child. During the journey, a heavily intoxicated man allegedly began harassing her. Refusing to tolerate such behavior, Priya retaliated by grabbing the man's collar and aggressively confronting him. 

She later dragged him to the police station near Shaniwarwada.

As the video went viral, netizens appreciated the bravery of the woman and supported her actions. Some users said that the woman's actions sent clear message against harassment in public spaces.

A user wrote, "Powerful moment of self-defense! A Pune woman slaps a drunk man 25 times after he allegedly harasses her on a bus—sending a clear message against harassment in public spaces!"

Another user wrote, "Salute to lady ... Real feminist"

