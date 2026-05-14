Hyderabad's Chanchalguda Central Jail has opened a unique "Feel the Jail" experience centre and jail museum, offering visitors a glimpse into prison life, history, and reform efforts through simulated jail conditions.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, Hyderabad’s Chanchalguda Central Prison on Tuesday launched “Feel the Jail,” a programme that allows ordinary citizens to step into the harsh reality of prison life for 12 or 24 hours.

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The unusual experience gives visitors a chance to stay inside specially designed prison cells, eat standard jail meals, and strictly follow inmate-style routines - aimed at helping people understand the true value of freedom and the realities of incarceration.

According to officials, the 24-hour “Feel the Jail” experience has been priced at Rs 2,000, while participants choosing the shorter 12-hour stay will have to pay Rs 1,000.

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Authorities also unveiled a new Jail Museum that traces the evolution of prisons from the Nizam era to modern-day correctional systems. The museum features historic shackles, preserved prison cells, and gripping accounts of notable prisoners including Bhakta Ramadasu and Dasarathi Krishnamacharyulu.

Visitors can also explore exhibits on prison industries, inmate rehabilitation programmes, and the contribution of prisoners to the construction of the Nagarjuna Sagar Dam.

The Chanchalguda museum draws inspiration from the widely discussed “one-day jail experience” at the Sangareddy Heritage Prison Museum, which had earlier attracted huge public attention.

The initiative was inaugurated by Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla along with the new Jail Museum at the State Institute of Correctional Administration (SICA), Chanchalguda.

Officials said the programme is designed to create awareness about law, discipline, and the functioning of the prison system, particularly among young people.

Calling prisons "centres of reform and transformation," Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said a progressive society must focus not only on punishment but also on rehabilitation and second chances.

Telangana Prisons officials said the Chanchalguda initiative has been planned as a more organised and immersive public experience.

"The initiative marks a new chapter in the state's correctional reforms and will help the public better understand prison administration and inmate rehabilitation," said Prison DGP Soumya Mishra.