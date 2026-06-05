A woman was stabbed to death by a male colleague at her workplace in Mohali. The accused, Harvinder Mann, then attempted suicide with the same knife. The incident was caught on CCTV. The woman died while the accused is in critical condition.

A woman employed at a private firm in Mohali was stabbed to death by a male colleague at her workplace on Friday, officials said.

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According to Mohali Police, preliminary investigations suggest that the accused responsible for the murder was a colleague of the woman.

Following the incident, the accused also attempted to kill himself by stabbing himself multiple times with the same knife but survived.

The gruesome incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the office.

Considering the critical condition of both individuals, they were admitted to Fortis Hospital, Mohali. The woman succumbed to her injuries during treatment, while the man is currently undergoing treatment.

Police Investigation Underway

The deceased has been identified as Dimple, a resident of Patiala, while the condition of the accused, Harvinder Mann (alias Harry), remains critical. The police of Phase 11 are investigating the matter, and they registered a murder case, examining all aspects to determine the motive behind the incident. Further details are awaited. (ANI)