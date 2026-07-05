The AI boom is an industrial and infrastructure transformation, not just digital, argue experts. It relies on physical resources like data centres and water, positioning Hyderabad as a potential leader in sustainable AI growth for the Global South.

Global advisors Dilek Ayhan and Rwitwika Bhattacharya argue that the global artificial intelligence boom must be recognised as a massive industrial and infrastructure transformation, not just a digital one. Emphasising that AI breakthroughs rely heavily on physical resources like data centres, electricity, and water, the authors highlight Hyderabad, Telangana, as uniquely positioned to lead the Global South in modelling sustainable technological growth.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to the study Report, Artificial intelligence is changing more than technology. It is changing the way we think about infrastructure. For years, the conversation around AI has centred on algorithms, computing power and the race to develop ever more capable models. Those discussions will continue to matter. But they risk overlooking a more fundamental reality: every AI breakthrough depends on physical infrastructure. Data centres need electricity, water, digital connectivity, land, skilled workers and long-term investment. As countries compete to attract AI industries, these resources are becoming just as strategic as the technologies themselves.

This is why the AI transition should not be viewed solely as a digital transformation. It is also an industrial transformation, and increasingly, it is an infrastructure transformation. India is in a particularly strong position to help shape what that future looks like. Over the past decade, it has emerged as one of the world's most dynamic digital economies, while Hyderabad has established itself as a leading destination for technology investment and innovation. That momentum creates enormous opportunities, not only to strengthen India's global competitiveness, but also to demonstrate that rapid technological growth and responsible resource management can go hand in hand.

The Resource Challenge: Water and Sustainability

As AI infrastructure expands around the world, the growing water demand has become an important public concern, particularly in regions already experiencing water stress. These concerns are entirely legitimate. Yet they should not become a debate about choosing between technological progress and environmental stewardship. The more important question is how we design systems that allow both to succeed.

A Call for Interconnected Policymaking

That requires us to broaden our understanding of infrastructure. Too often, industrial policy, energy systems, water management, digital infrastructure, innovation and workforce development are treated as separate policy areas. Artificial intelligence does not recognise those boundaries. Decisions about energy influence water consumption. Skills affect investment decisions. Regulation shapes innovation. Infrastructure has become an interconnected system, and our policymaking increasingly needs to reflect that reality.

Governments cannot predict every technological breakthrough, nor should they try. Their role is to create the conditions in which innovation can flourish: stable institutions, predictable regulation, long-term investment frameworks and incentives that encourage sustainable solutions. Businesses are remarkably effective at innovating when policy provides clarity and sustainability becomes part of the business case rather than simply a compliance obligation.

Building a Collaborative Ecosystem

No single actor can build a sustainable AI ecosystem alone. Researchers generate new knowledge. Entrepreneurs develop new technologies. Investors help successful ideas grow. Industry brings innovation to market. Public institutions create the frameworks that make long-term investment possible. Sustainable growth depends on these actors working together, not in parallel.

Lessons from Norway and the Global South's Opportunity

Norway's experience offers one perspective on this approach. Over many years, sustainability has increasingly become integrated into industrial development and innovation policy rather than being treated solely as an environmental objective. Close collaboration between government, industry and research has helped create predictable conditions for investment while encouraging companies to compete through innovation, efficiency and responsible resource management.

The lesson is not that other countries should replicate Norway's model. Every nation must develop solutions that reflect its own geography, institutions and priorities. But the importance of long-term thinking, trusted partnerships, and policy stability is widely applicable. This is particularly relevant for countries across the Global South that are making major investments in digital infrastructure. They have an opportunity not simply to replicate earlier industrial models, but to develop new approaches where technological progress, economic opportunity and responsible resource management reinforce one another.

Telangana's Role in a Sustainable AI Future

Few places are better positioned than Telangana to demonstrate what this can look like in practice. The state has already established itself as one of India's leading technology centres. The next phase of that success story will not be measured only by the scale of digital investment it attracts, but also by its ability to show that AI infrastructure can be both globally competitive and environmentally responsible. Greater use of treated wastewater, circular water systems, and more resource-efficient cooling technologies are all promising directions. Equally important, however, are the policy frameworks and market incentives that encourage companies to adopt these solutions at scale. Sustainable infrastructure is ultimately not only about better technologies. It is about creating the conditions that allow better technologies to become the norm.

A Global Challenge with Shared Principles

These are challenges that extend far beyond any one country. Around the world, policymakers are asking many of the same questions. How do we attract AI investment while protecting scarce natural resources? How do we strengthen competitiveness without compromising sustainability? How do we create confidence for investors while ensuring long-term public value? No country has all the answers. There is enormous value in sharing experience, learning from one another and building partnerships across governments, businesses, researchers and investors. Countries will pursue different solutions, but they can still learn from common principles: long-term thinking, trusted institutions, responsible resource management and collaboration across sectors.

Artificial intelligence will undoubtedly reshape our economies. The question is whether we allow it to reshape our infrastructure with the same ambition. If we continue treating water, energy, digital networks and industrial policy as separate conversations, we risk missing one of the greatest opportunities of the AI era. If, instead, we recognise that these systems are deeply connected, AI can become more than a technological transformation. It can become a catalyst for building stronger economies, more resilient infrastructure and more sustainable societies. (ANI)