Hyderabad police busts online prostitution racket, rescues woman; 2 arrested

Hyderabad: The sleuths of the Commissioner's Task Force, Central Zone Team and Khairatabad police station staff busted a prostitution racket being operated in a hotel in Lakdikapul, Hyderabad. The arrest was done under the limits of Khairatabad police station where one brothel organiser, Kartik Das (29 yrs) was apprehended. He did stone fitting by occupation and was a resident of Dari Ajodhya Charminar, West Bengal.

Along with him, one customer Samir Maity (35 yrs), a resident of Medinipur West Bengal, was also arrested. The police team rescued one woman victim from the racket.

Prostitution racket operates through WhatsApp mode

According to the police, the brothel organizer through online/WhatsApp mode operates this prostitution racket. Once a customer contacts them, they crosscheck his identity to ensure that they do not fall into a police trap.

The accused persons would send the pictures of the women through WhatsApp to settle a deal with the customer and receive the amount online mode, and after receiving the amount the organizer will send the hotel room number details to the customer who will visit the place and meet the victim.

There was no direct contact with the brothel organizer, customer and victim. The entire process was done online only.

"Accused Kartik Das is a native of West Bengal State and residing in Charminar by doing Stone fitting in gold ornaments for his livelihood. A few months back he came into contact with an agent/brothel organizer...Two days back the organizer received the victim and booked a room at the above hotel for the purpose of prostitution. He used to collect Rs 9,000/- to Rs 10,000/- from a customer", a police official said.

How was the arrest made?

On March 24, the customer Samir Maity contacted with organizer through WhatsApp and received the victim's photo after setting a deal. The customer went to the hotel and was with the victim woman, meanwhile on credible information police raided the premises, apprehended the organizer and customer and rescued the victim.

During enquiry, the victim stated that two years back she was brought from Bangladesh through a trafficker disguised as a maid-servant for work in India.

After reaching West Bengal, the agents prepared a fake Aadhar card, and address proof and handed her over to the agent who then brought the victim to Delhi offered a huge amount and forcibly instigated the victim to perform prostitution. As per the direction of agents, she was moving from one place to another place and doing prostitution.

The apprehension was made by the Inspector of Police, Central Zone Task Force, Sub-Inspector and staff of Central Zone Task Force team and Staff of Kairatabad police station, Hyderabad city.

