Delhi woman Harshita's kin seeks justice after she was allegedly murdered, dumped in car boot by husband in UK

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has deferred the hearing of a petition related to the alleged murder of Harshita Brella in London to March 26. Harshita's sister, Sonia Daba, had filed the petition, expressing concerns that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) was not adequately following up with UK authorities to expedite the investigation.

Harshita, 24, was found dead in the boot of a car in East London on November 14, 2024. Her husband, Pankaj Lamba, has been charged with her murder, as well as two counts of rape, sexual assault, and controlling or coercive behaviour.

Domestic abuse and desperation

Harshita's family recalls her struggles with domestic abuse. Her father, Satbir Singh, remembers a desperate call from Harshita, who was running on the streets of an unfamiliar country in the middle of the night. She had been thrashed by Pankaj and was seeking help.

Harshita suffered a miscarriage while living with Pankaj, who allegedly financially drained her and forced her to work extra hours. Her family claims that Pankaj's relatives demanded more dowry, despite already receiving a significant amount during the wedding.

Family's plea for justice

Harshita's family is fighting for justice, hoping that Pankaj will be given the harshest punishment he deserves. Her father, Satbir Singh, questions why Pankaj's family did not file a missing person report when both Harshita and Pankaj went missing.

The investigation revealed that Harshita was strangled by Pankaj on November 10, 2024, in Corby, Northamptonshire. The Crown Prosecution Service has authorized charges against Pankaj, including murder, rape, and controlling or coercive behaviour.

