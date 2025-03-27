Vicky Kaushal, Katrina's relationship secrets for lasting happiness

Lifestyle
Katrina Kaif is 5 years older than Vicky Kaushal. The actor says that Katrina has a lot of experience and he gets to learn from her. She tells me where I can do better.
Vicky Kaushal considers his wife more experienced than himself. He said that when she focuses on something, no one can distract her.
The actor of Chhava shares that he discusses every project with Katrina, valuing her objective perspective and feedback on where he can improve.
The pair of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif is also in discussion for their mutual understanding and art of creating balance in the relationship.
Vicky also says that his wife's smile matters a lot to him. He wants her to always keep smiling at any cost.
Where Katrina's honesty strengthens their relationship, Vicky's understanding is making their relationship even more beautiful.
Taking your wife's opinion strengthens both love and respect in the relationship, making her feel valued and important in both the home and your life.
