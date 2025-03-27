Lifestyle

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina's relationship secrets for lasting happiness

Katrina and Vicky have a 5-year age gap

Katrina Kaif is 5 years older than Vicky Kaushal. The actor says that Katrina has a lot of experience and he gets to learn from her. She tells me where I can do better.

It is very important to learn from each other

Vicky Kaushal considers his wife more experienced than himself. He said that when she focuses on something, no one can distract her.

Takes Katrina's opinion

The actor of Chhava shares that he discusses every project with Katrina, valuing her objective perspective and feedback on where he can improve.

Learn the mantras of a successful household from Vicky and Katrina

The pair of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif is also in discussion for their mutual understanding and art of creating balance in the relationship. 

Katrina's laughter matters

Vicky also says that his wife's smile matters a lot to him. He wants her to always keep smiling at any cost.

Marriage is a confluence of honesty and understanding

Where Katrina's honesty strengthens their relationship, Vicky's understanding is making their relationship even more beautiful.

Taking your wife along is the identity of a successful household

Taking your wife's opinion strengthens both love and respect in the relationship, making her feel valued and important in both the home and your life.

