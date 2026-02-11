Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police arrested three New Delhi residents—Gurdeep Singh, Har Preet Singh, and Kumar Mohit—in a Rs 1.07 crore digital arrest fraud. The gang duped a 62-year-old man by impersonating law enforcement officers.

The Deception: How the Victim Was Scammed

The Cyber Crime Police, Hyderabad City, have arrested three individuals in connection with a digital arrest fraud case involving Rs 1.07 crore. The arrested individuals were identified as Gurdeep Singh, also known as Lucky Narang or Lucky, Har Preet Singh, alias Karan Kowshik or Viraj, and Kumar Mohit, alias Mohit Kowshik, in connection with a fraud case. The case has been registered at Cyber Crime Police Station, Hyderabad, under Sections 66C, 66D of the IT Act, and Sections 111(2)(b), 308(2), 318(4), 319(2), 336(3), 338, 340(2) of the BNS.

According to the complaint lodged on October 16, 2025, a 62-year-old Hyderabad resident received a call from an unknown person claiming that the Mumbai Crime Branch had implicated his phone number and Aadhaar in illegal activities. The caller, posing as an investigation officer, manipulated the victim into depositing Rs 1.07 crore under the pretext of a money laundering investigation, using threats of arrest and damage to his career.

Multi-State Fraud Ring Uncovered

The arrested accused, all residents of New Delhi, are involved in various professions: Gurdeep Singh operates a money exchange and travel business; Har Preet Singh works as an RO technician; and Kumar Mohit was planning to start a food business. The trio, along with associates Prashant Kumar and Deepak Kumar, formed a gang that collected bank account details and credentials, which were then used to execute cyber frauds across multiple states, including Gujarat, Kerala, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, and others.

The gang's modus operandi involved enticing bank account holders to hotels in Delhi, Jaipur, and other cities with offers of commissions and accommodation, while operating fraudulent transactions. Accounts were tested, and funds transferred from victims were routed to the kingpin of the fraud, with all participants receiving a share of the money. Earlier, account holders Deepak Kumar and Prashant Kumar were also arrested and sent to judicial custody.

Modus Operandi: Coercion and Impersonation

Mobile phones seized during the investigation contained details of the bank accounts and credentials. Victims were subjected to intense psychological pressure through impersonation of law enforcement and judicial officials, with claims of involvement in money laundering, narcotics, or terrorism cases. They were threatened with non-bailable warrants, severe punishment, and reputational damage, and coerced into transferring large sums of money under the pretext of submitting assets to the Supreme Court. Victims were also instructed to report hourly via video calls and not access their bank accounts independently.

Investigative Team Credited

The case was detected by a team led by Inspector K. Prasada Rao, assisted by SI A. Shailendra Kumar, HCs A. Sathish and P.V. Srinivas, PCs H. Shekar, D. Shekar, J. Venkatesh, under the supervision of ACP R.G. Siva Maruthi of Cyber Crime Police, Hyderabad. (ANI)