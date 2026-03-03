Karnataka Congress MLA KM Uday has accused Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy of being behind the life sentence for his nephew, Prajwal Revanna. Uday claims it was a political conspiracy stemming from internal family rivalry within the JD(S).

Congress MLA from Karnataka's Maddur, KM Uday, has held Union Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy responsible for the life imprisonment sentence awarded to expelled party leader and former MP Prajwal Revanna. Prajwal Revanna, son of JD(S) MLA H D Revanna, was jailed in connection with rape charges.

'Conspiracy due to family rivalry'

Uday alleged that the case stemmed from internal family rivalry and political conspiracy within the JD(S). Claiming a political vendetta, Uday said the former MP was targeted after Kumaraswamy's son, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, lost the elections.

"Will Kumaraswamy, who cannot tolerate his own brother's son, tolerate leaders like us? It is only his family that should grow -- no one else. When his son lost the elections and the people rejected him, while his brother's sons won, he could not digest it. That is why he conspired to send Prajwal Revanna to jail," the Congress MLA told reporters in Maddur, as per a video posted on his official Facebook handle.

'Kumaraswamy created CD episode'

He further accused Kumaraswamy of being responsible for the circulation of controversial videos linked to the case.

Uday added that Revanna could have been released if JD(S) chief HD Devegowda had made up his mind; however, it didn't happen.

"He is 100% responsible. He created the entire CD episode and ensured his brother's son was sent to jail. He did not even help in the case. If HD Deve Gowda had truly made up his mind, Prajwal could have been released. But that did not happen. Now that his son has lost, he is trying to build sympathy through a padayatra. Let him do it," he said.

Prajwal Revanna's conviction

Revanna, grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, was convicted by the Special Court for People's Representatives in August 2025 for raping a house-help at a farmhouse in Holenarasipura, Hassan district. He was sentenced to life imprisonment and fined Rs 10 lakh, with Rs 7 Lakh directed as compensation to the survivor.

The former JD(S) leader still faces three more rape cases currently pending trial. (ANI)