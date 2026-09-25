A 30-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by two of his friends after a suspected dispute over alleged ganja-related activities in Hyderabad’s Rajendranagar on Thursday evening.

A 30-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by two of his friends after a suspected dispute over alleged ganja-related activities in Hyderabad’s Rajendranagar on Thursday evening. The victim, Mohammed Naseeruddin Ahmed, worked as a glass cutter and lived at Happy Homes Towers in Upparapally. Police said he was attacked near Pillar No. 185 of the PVNR Expressway following an argument with two brothers.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Ilyas and Shoaib from Fort View Colony in Upparapally, confronted Naseeruddin at around 5.30 pm. A heated argument reportedly followed, during which the duo allegedly stabbed him twice in the chest before fleeing the spot.

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“Locals alerted Naseeruddin’s family and he was shifted to a nearby hospital in Attapur. While undergoing treatment, the victim succumbed to injuries,” Rajendranagar DCP S Sreenivas said.

Naseeruddin’s body was shifted to the mortuary for a postmortem examination, while police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Preliminary findings indicate that the accused allegedly suspected Naseeruddin of sharing information about their purported ganja sale activities with the police.

“During the preliminary probe, police found out that the accused suspected that the victim was leaking their ganja sales-related information to the police and decided to kill him. Our teams launched a manhunt to nab the accused,” Rajendranagar ACP T Srinivas said.

Special police teams have been formed to track down Ilyas and Shoaib. The brothers remain absconding, and efforts are underway to locate and apprehend them.