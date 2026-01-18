Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao said a large number of doctors have joined the party in Hyderabad, pledging support for the upcoming GHMC elections. He described this as a positive shift among the intellectual community toward the BJP.

Hyderabad Doctors Join BJP Ahead of Civic Polls

Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao has said that a large number of doctors from Hyderabad have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party under the leadership of Sai Malladi, which, according to him, expressed strong faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance and the BJP's vision. Further, he said that the doctors have pledged their full support to the BJP in the upcoming GHMC and municipal elections in Hyderabad.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, he said, "Today large number of doctors have joined Bharatiya Janata Party under the leadership of Sai Malladi, and the doctors have expressed faith in Modi's rule and also in the Bharatiya Janata Party. Ahead of the upcoming GHMC and municipal elections in Hyderabad, doctors have expressed full support for the BJP and its candidates. "

BJP Appeals to Telangana's Intellectuals

Rao stated that professionals, including doctors, lawyers, and engineers, are increasingly aligning with the BJP, describing it as a positive shift among the "intellectual community" in Telangana. He appealed to the state's intelligentsia to join the party, saying that doing so would help "save Telangana and save India."

Rao Urges Focus on Mulugu Development

In reference to the Telangana Cabinet's decision to hold a meeting in Mulugu, Rao said, "The BJP has no objection but urged the government to focus on improving facilities for devotees visiting the Sammakka-Saralamma tribal festival."

He said that the roads remain incomplete and the infrastructure is inadequate, despite the government's claims of spending large sums of money. He further urged the state to develop Mulugu as a model tribal district, especially after the Centre sanctioned a Central University there.

BJP Slams Congress-AIMIM 'Alliance'

Taking a political swipe, Rao alleged that the Congress and AIMIM are working together to retain power in Telangana. He claimed that "The people of Telangana have already seen through this alliance and will reject both parties in the next elections".

He asserted that the BJP will not allow AIMIM to rule Hyderabad or Telangana and predicted that even the Hyderabad Mayor would be from the BJP in future. (ANI)