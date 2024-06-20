Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Hyderabad-Kuala Lumpur flight turns around after engine catches fire mid-air; WATCH viral video

    A Hyderabad-Kuala Lumpur Malaysia Airlines flight that took off during the wee hours of Thursday from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport made a turn around after the pilot noticed a technical snag in the engine in mid-air.

    Hyderabad-Kuala Lumpur flight turns around after engine catches fire mid-air; WATCH viral video
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 20, 2024, 12:10 PM IST

    Over 100 passengers onboard Malaysian Airlines Flight MH199 bound for Kuala Lumpur faced a harrowing ordeal on Thursday morning when the aircraft was compelled to execute an emergency landing at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. The unscheduled touchdown was prompted by technical snag that arose shortly after the flight's departure.

    Departing from Hyderabad at 12:45 am local time on Thursday, the flight, carrying 138 passengers, encountered an alarming situation soon after takeoff. Airport officials disclosed that the aircraft suffered an engine malfunction, resulting in visible sparks emanating from the affected engine.

    In response to this critical issue, the flight crew reportedly promptly initiated procedures to return to Hyderabad for an emergency landing, prioritizing passenger safety above all else.

    Upon landing safely, emergency services were on standby to assist the aircraft and its occupants. Fortunately, no injuries were reported among the passengers and crew during the incident. However, the unexpected landing has left passengers stranded at Hyderabad's airport as authorities work swiftly to address the technical fault and facilitate alternative travel arrangements.

    On June 18, an IndiGo flight bound for Bagdogra from Delhi faced a four-hour delay at the Indira Gandhi International Airport due to a technical issue caused by high ground temperatures.

    Scheduled to depart at 2:10 pm, flight 6E 2521 was meant to arrive in Bagdogra by 4:10 pm. However, operations were hindered by the weather conditions, prompting IndiGo to prioritize passenger safety and work towards a swift resolution. Regular updates were provided to passengers, with the airline expressing regret for the inconvenience caused by circumstances beyond their control.

    The flight eventually departed at 5:51 pm. IndiGo operates Airbus A20N, A32N, and A21N aircraft on the Delhi-Bagdogra route.

    Earlier on June 8, a potential accident was narrowly avoided at Mumbai Airport when an Air India aircraft took off while an IndiGo flight was landing on the same runway less than a minute apart.

    “On June 8, IndiGo flight 6E 6053 from Indore was given landing clearance by ATC at Mumbai Airport. The pilot in command continued the approach and landing and followed ATC instructions. At IndiGo, passenger safety is paramount to us, and we have reported the incident as per procedure," IndiGo had said. 

    Last Updated Jun 20, 2024, 12:10 PM IST
