Hyderabad-Kuala Lumpur flight turns around after engine catches fire mid-air; WATCH viral video

A Hyderabad-Kuala Lumpur Malaysia Airlines flight that took off during the wee hours of Thursday from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport made a turn around after the pilot noticed a technical snag in the engine in mid-air.

Over 100 passengers onboard Malaysian Airlines Flight MH199 bound for Kuala Lumpur faced a harrowing ordeal on Thursday morning when the aircraft was compelled to execute an emergency landing at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. The unscheduled touchdown was prompted by technical snag that arose shortly after the flight's departure.

Departing from Hyderabad at 12:45 am local time on Thursday, the flight, carrying 138 passengers, encountered an alarming situation soon after takeoff. Airport officials disclosed that the aircraft suffered an engine malfunction, resulting in visible sparks emanating from the affected engine.

In response to this critical issue, the flight crew reportedly promptly initiated procedures to return to Hyderabad for an emergency landing, prioritizing passenger safety above all else.

Upon landing safely, emergency services were on standby to assist the aircraft and its occupants. Fortunately, no injuries were reported among the passengers and crew during the incident. However, the unexpected landing has left passengers stranded at Hyderabad's airport as authorities work swiftly to address the technical fault and facilitate alternative travel arrangements.

