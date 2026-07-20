An IPS officer trainee, Uday Krishna Reddy, faces charges of harassment, assault, and criminal intimidation after a female colleague filed a complaint in Hyderabad. He allegedly sent abusive messages, blackmailed, and physically assaulted her.

An IPS officer trainee at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) in Hyderabad has been booked on charges of harassment, assault and criminal intimidation following a complaint lodged by a fellow trainee, police said.

According to the FIR registered by Attapur Police on July 18, the accused has been identified as IPS officer trainee Uday Krishna Reddy. The case was registered based on a complaint filed by a 30-year-old woman IPS officer trainee.

Details of the Allegations

According to the FIR, the complainant alleged that since June 23, the accused had been harassing her by sending sexually abusive messages on WhatsApp and making derogatory remarks about her before fellow trainees. She further alleged that he falsely accused her of having a sexual relationship with another trainee and repeatedly pressured her to admit to the allegation.

The complainant also alleged that the accused verbally abused her, referring to her with derogatory terms, and used intimidation and blackmail to force her to show him her personal messages.

As per the FIR, on July 8, the accused allegedly took away her mobile phone to his room and forced her to reveal its password. The complainant further alleged that on July 9, at around 9 pm, the accused wrongfully restrained her, forcibly took her to his room, grabbed her by the hair, attempted to strangle her, held a knife to her neck and prevented her from leaving. She also alleged that he threw three packets of condoms at her during the incident.

The FIR further stated that on July 10, the accused allegedly assaulted the complainant again. She also alleged that he groped her, attempted to touch her private parts, secretly recorded a private video of her without her consent and sent it to her husband with the intention of blackmailing her. The complainant further alleged that the accused attempted to tarnish her reputation by spreading false and degrading information.

Based on the complaint, Attapur Police registered a case and initiated an investigation. Further details are awaited.