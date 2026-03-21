Hyderabad Police's H-FAST team busted an illegal samosa unit in Jiyaguda, arresting a 73-year-old man. The unit operated in unhygienic conditions, using spoiled ingredients and old oil, without FSSAI, trade, or fire safety licenses.

Hyderabad Police have apprehended a man accused of running an illegal food manufacturing unit and preparing food under "grossly unhygienic conditions."

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According to a statement issued by Hyderabad Police on X, an illegal food manufacturing unit engaged in the large-scale preparation of samosas under grossly unhygienic conditions was successfully busted by the Hyderabad Food Adulteration Surveillance Team (H-FAST) of the Task Force, in coordination with Kulsumpura Police, on March 20 at Jiyaguda. An illegal food manufacturing unit engaged in the large-scale preparation of samosas under grossly unhygienic conditions was successfully busted by the Hyderabad Food Adulteration Surveillance Team (H-FAST) of the Task Force, in coordination with Kulsumpura Police, on 20.03.2026… pic.twitter.com/NnOHOyq56d — Hyderabad City Police (@hydcitypolice) March 21, 2026

Police Raid and Arrest

Acting on credible information, a raid was conducted at the specified premises, where the accused, Abdul Rasheed (73 years), was found operating the unit without a valid FSSAI license, Trade License, or Fire Safety clearance, thereby violating statutory norms and endangering public health. The accused was apprehended, and necessary legal action is being initiated under the relevant provisions of law.

Unhygienic Conditions and Seizures

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Task Force officials, along with the Food Safety Officer and local police. During the operation, it was revealed that the accused was utilising spoiled and substandard ingredients, including stale boiled eggs and repeatedly used cooking oil, for the preparation of food items.

The police said that a substantial quantity of adulterated and unhygienic food stock, along with raw materials and machinery, collectively valued at approximately Rs 5 lakhs, was seized. The confiscated items included prepared samosas of various types, raw ingredients such as maida and sweet corn, and equipment used in the manufacturing process.

Police Urge Citizen Vigilance

The Hyderabad City Police reiterated its commitment to stringent enforcement against food adulteration and urged citizens to remain vigilant and report such illegal activities to safeguard public health and safety.

About the New H-FAST Team

The Hyderabad Food Adulteration Surveillance Team (H-FAST) was established on March 20 in close coordination with Food Safety Officers to strengthen food safety enforcement and regulatory action.

According to Hyderabad Police, H-FAST comprises 28 personnel, including Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors, and supporting staff, focusing on surveillance, detection, and prosecution of offences related to unsafe food. (ANI)