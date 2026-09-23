A python and a chicken were rescued during a Ganesh visarjan procession in Hyderabad after GHSPCA alleged they were being used in a public dance performance. The animal welfare group had tracked a Visakhapatnam dance troupe for five days before intervening with Madhuranagar police. The python was found with an oral infection.

An Indian rock python and a chicken were rescued during a Ganesh immersion procession in Hyderabad, Telangana after animal welfare activists alleged that the animals were being used as part of a public dance performance. The Greater Hyderabad Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GHSPCA) said its team had been tracking a dance group from Visakhapatnam for nearly five days after receiving information that a live snake was being used during its performances.

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Python spotted during road performance

According to GHSPCA, its team and police first tried to apprehend the alleged snake handler during a Ganesh procession in Kondapur on September 19. However, the man reportedly fled before he could be caught.

The group was spotted again the following day. GHSPCA then alerted Madhuranagar Police Station and reached the location with SHO Prabhakar and his team, according to a report by NDTV.

During the intervention, the alleged handler was apprehended and an Indian rock python and a hen were found in his possession, the organisation said. The python was allegedly being openly displayed during the road performance, while GHSPCA alleged that the chicken was subjected to cruel treatment.

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Python found with oral infection

The rescued python was placed under veterinary care. GHSPCA said an examination by veterinarian Dr Vishva Chaitanya found an infection affecting the snake's oral cavity and teeth.

The organisation said the python would remain under observation and treatment until it recovered. It is expected to be released into its natural habitat after recovery, subject to the required permissions and directions from the competent wildlife authorities.

GHSPCA also pointed out that the Indian rock python is a protected wild animal under the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, and urged authorities to take action under applicable wildlife-protection laws.

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Viral video, draws mixed reactions

Videos from the procession have circulated widely online, showing women performing with the large python around her neck. The unusual visuals have triggered strong reactions on social media.

Some users welcomed the police intervention and questioned the use of animals, wildlife during public performances. Others criticised the nature of the celebrations, while several comments also raised broader concerns about animal welfare and the treatment of women performers.

The GHSPCA has urged people not to encourage performances involving wild animals and to alert police or authorised wildlife authorities if they witness their display or alleged mistreatment during public celebrations.