A fire broke out in a building in Hyderabad's Nampally area, with six people feared trapped inside, as confirmed by an AIMIM MLC. Four fire tenders are at the scene, and rescue operations are underway. No casualties have been reported so far.

A fire broke out near Kamath hotel in Nampally area of Hyderabad, Telangana, officials said on Saturday.

Six people feared trapped

Six people are feared to be trapped inside the building, AIMIM Party MLC, Miza Rahmath Baig Quadri, told ANI.

"Total six people are trapped in a buliding and the officials are conducting their efforts to bring them out," he said.

Rescue operation underway

Four fire tenders have reached the spot to douse the fire. No casualties have been reported as of now, officials said.

Meanwhile, Telangana State Fire DG Vikarm Singh Mann has arrived at the incident site as the rescue operation continues.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)