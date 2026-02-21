BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla dubbed Congress 'anti-national' and 'characterless' for the Indian Youth Congress's shirtless protest at the AI Impact Summit. He said the protest defamed India and that even their allies condemned the act.

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Saturday called the Congress party "anti-national" after the Indian Youth Congress workers protested at the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

BJP Slams 'Characterless' Protest

Speaking to ANI, he said that the Congress has shown its character through this act, which is condemned by several of its own alliance partners. "Congress party didn't just execute a shirtless protest, they have shown that they are characterless, tasteless, loyaltyless, emotionless, and brainless. The entire nation is showing them black flags due to this act. Even their alliance partners are showing them red flags. Everyone is saying that Congress is anti-national," Poonawalla told ANI.

The BJP spokesperson further criticised Congress, saying that any protest aimed towards BJP should have been executed at the BJP office, Jantar Mantar, or Seva Teerth (Prime Minister's office) instead of at the global summit. "From being anti-BJP, you have gone to being anti-national? If you have a problem with the BJP, then protest at the BJP office, Jantar Mantar, or outside the PM's office. But the people of the country and their alliance partners condemn them for their attempt to defame India in front of the entire world at the AI Summit..." he stated.

"The sad thing is that Rahul Gandhi's Lashkar-e-Rahul gang, whether it is Harish Rawat or Pawan Khera, is saying that he has done a very good thing. This reflects their mentality..." he added.

'Congress has a history of protesting achievements'

He underlined that Congress has a history of protesting against any achievements of the country, reiterating that the party is "anti-national." "The country achieves success in UP, Congress protests; the country carries out Operation Sindoor, Congress protests; the country wins a cricket match, Congress protests; the country makes a vaccine, Congress protests. Congress is anti-national. This is not INC, this is Anti-National Congress (ANC)..." he said.

Details of the Protest and Police Action

The remarks came after members of the Indian Youth Congress staged a protest at the Bharat Mandapam venue of the Al Impact India Summit in the national capital by removing their shirts with slogans that read, "Compromised PM".

Meanwhile, Delhi police have booked protestors from the Indian Youth Congress, who raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the AI summit being held in the national capital, under provisions including voluntarily obstructing a public servant in the discharge of his duty and other sections related to defying lawful public order, noting that these sections are non-bailable, sources said.

In a statement, the Indian Youth Congress said its workers were protesting against a "compromised Prime Minister who has traded the identity of the country at the Al Summit".