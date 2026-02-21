Delhi police sought five days' custody of four arrested Indian Youth Congress workers for a shirtless protest at the AI Summit in Bharat Mandapam. Accused of raising anti-national slogans, their custody is sought to arrest other absconding persons.

The Delhi police on Saturday sought five days' custody of the four arrested Indian Youth Congress workers who were among those who performed a shirtless protest at the AI Summit at Bharat Mandapan for raising anti-national slogans in the presence of international leaders and dignitaries. Their custody is required to arrest other accused persons who fled from the spot.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The arrested accused were brought out of the Patiala House Court. They have been identified as Krishna Hari, Kundan Yadav, Ajay Kumar and Narasimha Yadav.

Court Proceedings and Arguments

The counsel for the accused submitted that the accused belongs to a political party. They used their right to organise a protest at Bharat Mandapam. The protest was peaceful; there is no video that shows any violence. It is also submitted that they are office bearers and educated individuals with degrees. All the offences alleged attract a punishment of up to 7 years

Now the public prosecutor has submitted that the accused raised anti-national slogans. They were wearing T-Shirts showing ma essage against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier, four Indian Youth Congress workers who were arrested in connection with their protest at the AI Summit were brought to Patiala House Court today. Heavy security was deployed around the court as the leaders were brought from Tilak Marg police station, where they were initially detained.

Political Fallout: BJP Holds Counter-Protests

Meanwhile, BJP workers held a protest on Saturday across multiple states against the Congress party over the Indian Youth Congress protest at the India AI Impact Summit yesterday.

In Surat and Jammu, BJP cadres staged demonstrations against the Congress party, while in Delhi, members of the BJP Yuva Morcha held protests condemning the incident.

This comes after members of the Indian Youth Congress staged a protest at the Bharat Mandapam venue of the Al Impact India Summit in the national capital by removing their shirts with slogans that read, "Compromised PM". (ANI)