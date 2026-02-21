The ECI has published the final electoral roll in Chhattisgarh with 1,87,30,914 voters following the Special Intensive Revision. The new list reflects a net increase of 2,34,994 voters after door-to-door verification and claim disposals.

The Election Commission of India on Saturday published the final electoral roll in Chhattisgarh after the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in the state. According to the official press release, the revision was conducted with January 1 as the qualifying date, and a total of 1,87,30,914 voters were registered in the state through the process.

Details of the Revision Process

The release said that compared to the draft electoral roll, there has been a net increase of 2,34,994 voters in the final list. During the exercise, 27,196 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) carried out door-to-door verification, distributed enumeration forms and completed voter mapping and verification work.

As per the directions of the Election Commission of India, New Delhi, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) campaign of electoral rolls was launched in Chhattisgarh on October 27, 2025, and continued for four months. After the successful implementation of its various phases, the final electoral roll was published on February 21.

The release further stated that claims and objections related to inclusion of names, deletion of names and correction of entries in the voter list were received between December 23, 2025 and January 22, and the disposal of all claims and objections was completed by February 14.

Nationwide Electoral Roll Revisions

Earlier on February 19, the Election Commission of India (ECI) directed Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of 22 States and Union Territories to complete preparatory work for the second phase of upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which is expected to begin in April 2026.

The letter has been addressed to Chief Electoral Officers of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Ladakh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, the NCT of Delhi, Odisha, Punjab, Sikkim, Tripura, Telangana, and Uttarakhand.

The ECI has requested that all preparatory activities related to the revision exercise be completed at the earliest to ensure a smooth rollout of the process from April 2026.

Current SIR Implementation

Currently, a nationwide SIR is being carried out in 12 states and union territories. These states and UTs are: Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

