Kukatpally police arrested a woman for allegedly strangling her husband and staging the murder as an accident. The victim, Sudheer Reddy, was initially said to have died after hitting a cot. A postmortem revealed death by strangulation.

In a shocking case in Hyderabad, a woman has been arrested by Kukatpally police for allegedly murdering her husband and trying to pass the killing off as an accidental death. Police said the crime was linked to years of physical and mental harassment within the marriage.

The arrest was made on Monday after medical and forensic evidence contradicted the woman’s initial claim about how her husband died.

The victim has been identified as Sudheer Reddy. The accused is his wife, Jaggavarapu Brahma Gnana Prasanna. According to Kukatpally Inspector V. Subba Rao, the couple had been married for nearly 20 years and were living in Kukatpally.

Police said their relationship had been troubled for a long time, with frequent arguments at home.

Death first reported as accident

Sudheer Reddy’s death was reported on December 23. At the time, Prasanna informed his sister that Sudheer had died after his head accidentally hit a cot inside the house.

Based on this statement, the death was initially believed to be accidental.

Postmortem reveals strangulation

Doubts arose after a postmortem examination was conducted. The medical report clearly stated that Sudheer Reddy died due to strangulation, not from a head injury.

Following the report, police questioned Prasanna in detail. During interrogation, she allegedly confessed to strangling her husband.

Police said Prasanna told them she had been facing continuous physical and mental harassment from her husband. According to investigators, Sudheer often consumed alcohol and repeatedly accused his wife of having an illicit affair.

A Kukatpally police officer reportedly said these accusations often led to abuse and torture. On the day of the incident, the couple reportedly had a heated argument shortly before the murder took place.

Kukatpally police have registered a murder case against Prasanna. Further investigation is underway to gather additional evidence and record witness statements.