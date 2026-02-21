Goa CM Pramod Sawant met with Thiruvananthapuram's BJP Municipal Councillors, congratulating them on their victory. He shared Goa's governance models, including waste management, and exchanged views on strengthening urban infrastructure.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday distributed appointment offer letters to the children of freedom fighters and to candidates selected for the posts of Assistant State Tax Officer and State Tax Inspector. He also addressed the OHSSAI Global Conclave, 2026, organised by the OHSSAI Foundation.

CM Meets Thiruvananthapuram Councillors

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, on February 15, met and interacted with the Municipal Councillors of Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, Kerala. CM congratulated them on creating history in Kerala and appreciated the trust reposed in the BJP by the people of Kerala to serve the Municipal bodies in the state.

He said that this mandate is a testament to the fact that the message of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Antyodaya is reaching the last mile in Kerala.

He shared the Government of Goa's key initiatives in municipal governance, including our waste management practices and municipal area development works, and exchanged views on strengthening urban infrastructure and citizen-centric administration. He extended his best wishes for a successful, impactful and people-oriented tenure in the service of the residents of Thiruvananthapuram.

Councillors Welcomed in Delhi

Earlier on Wednesday, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari, and the Mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Raja Iqbal Singh, welcomed 115 newly elected Kerala councillors at the New Delhi Railway Station.

Victory a Result of 'Dedicated Fight': Mayor

Speaking to the media, Mayor, Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, VV Rajesh, said, "The victory in Kerala is the result of the 45 years of dedicated fight against communism... The local body election victory in Kerala will reflect in the upcoming assembly elections." (ANI)