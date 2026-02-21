A pressure cooker blast at a Hyderabad hotel injured four workers. Separately, Telangana Police registered a case against several individuals for the alleged illegal sacrifice of around 50 goats and sheep during a festival ritual in Jagityal.

A pressure cooker exploded at a hotel in Hyderabad's LB Nagar area at around 12:30 pm on Friday. According to an LB Nagar Police official, approximately four hotel workers sustained injuries in the blast. The victims were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

"A pressure cooker exploded at Chutney's hotel in LB Nagar today at around 12:30 pm. Four workers sustained serious injuries and were shifted to the hospital for further treatment. We will provide more details later," said a police official.

Further details are awaited.

FIR filed over alleged illegal animal sacrifice

In a separate development, Telangana Police registered cases against several individuals after around 50 goats and sheep were allegedly sacrificed during a festival ritual at the Bheemanna Temple in Jagityal. The sacrifices were reportedly carried out consecutively as part of a traditional festival. The Organisers claimed it was a long-standing ritual, but animal rights activists lodged a complaint, terming it "brutal and inhuman" and alleging it violates animal protection laws. According to the copy of the FIR, the organisers arranged and permitted the illegal sacrifice of goats by biting their necks with their mouths, causing extreme cruelty and suffering to the animals. Police registered an FIR under Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and are investigating the matter. (ANI)