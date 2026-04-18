Hyderabad Police raided 103 spots in the Charminar zone, seizing banned tobacco products sold near schools. The department also launched seven 'She Netra' teams to detect hidden cameras and protect women's privacy in public and private spaces.

Crackdown on Illegal Tobacco Sales

Hyderabad Police conducted searches in various places of Charminar zone on Saturday, targeting vendors selling prohibited tobacco products like Gutka and Khaini within 100 meters of schools and colleges. The coordinated operation spanned Law and Order, Traffic, and Task Force teams, seizing illegal goods and initiating legal action against violators, said Joint Commissioner of City Armed Reserve Headquarters R Venkateshwarulu.

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"We have raided on credible information on the sellers selling tobacco products like Gutka, Zarda, Khaini within a 100-meter near schools & College premises. Already, we have raided 103 places in the Charminar zone. Especially in the Malakpet zone, we have raided 15 places. In all places, we found some illegal tobacco products which are prohibited as per the Tobacco Act. We raided, and we seized, and we will file a case as per the law, and we will investigate accordingly," he said.

'She Netra' Teams to Combat Hidden Cameras

Earlier on April 10, the Hyderabad City Police launched 'She Netra' teams, specialised units tasked with detecting hidden cameras in public and private spaces across the city. The initiative was formally rolled out by Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar at a programme held at the Old Commissionerate Office in Basheerbagh, where advanced camera detector kits were distributed to the newly formed teams, a release said.

According to the officials' release, seven dedicated 'She Netra' teams have been constituted, with one team assigned to each of the seven zones under the Hyderabad City Police Commissionerate. These teams have undergone a two-phase training programme focusing on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and the use of sophisticated camera detection technology. The teams will conduct regular inspections and surprise raids at locations such as hotels, malls, hostels, educational institutions, hospitals and commercial complexes to identify and neutralise hidden surveillance devices.

Commissioner Sajjanar underscored the department's firm stance against violations of privacy. "We are integrating advanced technology with rigorous field inspections. These seven teams will conduct frequent and surprise raids across the city to ensure no woman's privacy is compromised," he said. (ANI)