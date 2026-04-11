A businessman in Warangal, Telangana, and nine others were arrested for the alleged murder of his pregnant wife and two daughters. The deaths were initially considered an accidental drowning in a swimming pool. However, police uncovered a premeditated plot, stating the husband’s motive was an obsessive desire for a male child.

In a shocking case that has sent waves of outrage across Telangana, police have arrested a businessman along with nine others for the alleged murder of his pregnant wife and their two young daughters in Warangal. The gruesome crime, which initially appeared to be an accidental drowning, has now been exposed as a premeditated triple murder driven by the accused’s desire for a male child.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The victims—a three-month-pregnant woman and her daughters aged nine and five—were found dead in a private swimming pool on the outskirts of Warangal around ten days before the arrests were made. Investigators have since revealed disturbing details pointing to a calculated plan orchestrated by the husband, who is the prime accused in the case.

According to police findings, the accused was obsessed with having a son and had even sought to marry a minor girl in pursuit of a male heir. Reports suggest that his proposal was rejected by the minor girl’s family, which further fuelled his actions.

Also Read: Protests In Telangana's Warangal After Family Alleges Gang Rape, Murder Disguised As Suicide

Authorities allege that the man lured his wife and daughters to a farmhouse under the pretext of a family outing and then drowned them in a swimming pool, attempting to stage the deaths as an accident. Investigators also found that CCTV cameras at the location were tampered with before the crime, indicating careful planning.

The police have arrested ten individuals in connection with the case, including family members and others who allegedly assisted in the conspiracy. Officials confirmed that the investigation also uncovered the involvement of medical professionals, with two doctors currently absconding and efforts underway to trace them.

The case has once again highlighted the deep-rooted issue of gender bias and the dangerous consequences of societal obsession with male children. Law enforcement officials described the crime as deeply disturbing and emphasized that strict action will be taken against all those involved.

As the investigation continues, the Warangal triple murder stands as a grim reminder of how regressive mindsets and criminal intent can culminate in unimaginable tragedy.

Also Read: Warangal: 21-year-old girl dies by suicide over boyfriend's torture