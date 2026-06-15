Mangaluru International Airport has commissioned a DGCA-approved Precision Approach Lighting (PAL) Category I system for Runway 24. This milestone significantly enhances operational safety and landing precision, especially in low visibility conditions.

Mangaluru International Airport has successfully commissioned the Precision Approach Lighting (PAL) Category I system for Runway 24 following the approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). This marks a significant milestone in enhancing operational safety and landing precision at the airport.

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According to an official release from Adani, the PAL Category I system is designed to provide pilots with enhanced visual guidance during the critical final stages of landing, particularly under conditions of reduced visibility at a tabletop facility. With this commissioning, the airport further strengthens its commitment to safe, reliable and efficient aircraft operations while meeting regulatory compliance.

A First-of-its-Kind Installation in India

This project stands out as one of the most unique and first-of-its-kind airfield lighting installations in India. The approach lighting system features Airfield Lighting Intelligent Management Systems (ALIMS) mounted on specially engineered towers, extending 900m outwards from the runway threshold. Most of these towers rise higher than the iconic Qutub Minar, highlighting the scale and engineering complexity involved. Notably, the facility is only the second of its kind in Asia, placing Mangaluru International Airport among a select group of airports worldwide with such advanced infrastructure.

Advanced Engineering and Design

The installation involved mounting precision approach lights on elevated lattice structures, an approach that is rare globally and was earlier identified as a distinctive feature of the project design. Each lattice structure, numbering 17, has a barrette with 4 lights and a sequential flashing light in the centre. The barrette can be lowered to the ground for maintenance, a release said.

A key highlight of the project execution is the zero-accident record maintained throughout the construction phase, underscoring the airport's adherence to the highest standards of safety, planning and execution.

Key Safety Benefits

According to a release, the commissioning of the PAL Category I system brings multiple safety benefits: Improved runway visibility: The system provides a clear visual reference for pilots during approach, particularly in low visibility conditions such as rain, fog or haze; Enhanced situational awareness: The lighting configuration enables precise alignment with the runway centreline; Safer operations at a tabletop airport: Given the topographical characteristics of Mangaluru's tabletop runway, the system significantly improves pilot confidence and approach stability; Reduced go-arounds and diversions: Better visual cues aid smoother landings, improving operational efficiency and minimising disruptions; Integration with advanced lighting controls: The use of ALIMS ensures centralised monitoring and efficient management of airfield lighting systems.

Enhancing Overall Airport Safety

The PAL system complements ongoing airside enhancements undertaken by the airport, including upgrades in runway lighting and safety infrastructure, reinforcing its long-term vision of becoming one of the safest tabletop airports in India, a release added.

"The commissioning of the PAL system reflects the airport's continuous focus on adopting advanced technologies to enhance aviation safety and passenger confidence," the airport spokesperson said. (ANI)