Delhi Police arrested a man for strangling a fellow labourer in Fatehpur Beri over a money dispute. Separately, five people were nabbed for beating a passenger to death at Shahdara Railway Station following an altercation while boarding a train.

Delhi Police have arrested a man for allegedly murdering a fellow labourer following a dispute over money in the Fatehpur Beri area of the national capital, officials said on Monday.

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According to the police, a call regarding a dead body was received during the intervening night of June 21 and 22 near Asthal Mandir Road in Harswaroop Colony under the jurisdiction of Fatehpur Beri Police Station.

Upon receiving the information, police teams immediately reached the spot and found a male person lying dead in a field with a cloth wrapped around his neck. During the course of the investigation, the deceased was identified as Arvind, aged between 35 and 40 years.

Acting swiftly on available leads and evidence, police worked out the case and arrested the accused, identified as Manoj Kumar (25), a resident of Bulandshahr district in Uttar Pradesh. Preliminary investigation revealed that both the deceased and the accused worked as labourers and had a minor dispute over money. Police said the accused allegedly strangulated Arvind following the altercation. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Man Beaten to Death at Shahdara Railway Station

Earlier on June 22, Delhi Police arrested three adults and apprehended two juveniles in connection with the demise of a man who was allegedly beaten to death by fellow passengers following an altercation while boarding the Yoga Express at Shahdara Railway Station, officials said.

According to the Delhi police, a disagreement between passengers while boarding the Yoga Express at Platform No. 3 of Delhi's Shahdara Railway Station escalated into a violent altercation, resulting in the death of one passenger on Saturday.

The victim, identified as Pankaj Dhama, a resident of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, was assaulted following a verbal argument with other passengers while boarding the train, the police said.

Police said the accused allegedly attacked Dhama by punching and kicking him, causing severe injuries. The injured passenger was immediately rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The police have registered a case under Sections 105 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and have initiated an investigation. (ANI)