Union Minister Piyush Goyal slammed Rahul Gandhi after Indian Youth Congress members held a shirtless protest at the AI Summit. Goyal accused Congress of 'humiliating India,' while the party said it was protesting a 'compromised Prime Minister'.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of attempting to "humiliate India" after members of the Indian Youth Congress staged a shirtless protest at the AI Summit in the national capital. In a post X, Goyal wrote, "This is CONGRESS ARROGANCE & FRUSTRATION on display! So, Mr. Rahul Gandhi, humiliating India to target the Government is your idea of opposition!"

This is CONGRESS ARROGANCE & FRUSTRATION on display! So, Mr. Rahul Gandhi, humiliating India to target the Government is your idea of opposition! While you want to CHOKE India's development by peddling lies about the recent trade deals, your foot soldiers are marching shirtless… https://t.co/inDbpGcNoY — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 20, 2026 "While you want to CHOKE India's development by peddling lies about the recent trade deals, your foot soldiers are marching shirtless at the prestigious AI Summit, attempting to embarrass 140 crore Indians globally. This disruption strategy only exposes your and your party's lack of vision for India," the post read.

Youth Congress Stages Shirtless Protest

The criticism followed a protest stunt by Indian Youth Congress cadres at Bharat Mandapam. During the protest, party workers removed their shirts as a mark of dissent.

In a statement, the Indian Youth Congress said its workers were protesting against a "compromised Prime Minister who has traded the identity of the country at the AI Summit." Police later detained the protesters.

"Indian Youth Congress workers raised their voice and protested against the compromised Prime Minister who has traded the identity of the country at the AI Summit," an official post from Indian Youth Congress said.

Congress Leadership Criticises AI Summit

Rahul Gandhi Calls Summit 'Disorganised PR Spectacle'

The protest followed Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi attacking the Government on the organisation of the summit and saying, ""Instead of leveraging India's talent and data, the AI summit is a disorganised PR spectacle - Indian data up for sale, Chinese products showcased."

Kharge Alleges 'Utter Chaos'

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had also alleged mismanagement of the AI Summit, claiming that what could have been a "showpiece" event for India turned into "utter chaos." Kharge claimed that visitors and exhibitors alike faced "extreme distress" due to a lack of basic facilities such as food and water.

In a post on X, Kharge criticised the government, stating that the summit, which was expected to showcase India's digital and artificial intelligence capabilities to the world, reportedly witnessed large-scale mismanagement". "What could have been a showpiece AI Summit for the entire world, demonstrating the digital and AI capabilities of India has reportedly turned into utter chaos and rank mismanagement by this 'PR hungry' government!" Kharge said.

Protestors Detained

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police detained some of the protesting workers from the Mandapam premises and as per sources legal action against the protestors is being initiated. (ANI)